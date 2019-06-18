AFTERNOON UPDATE...
We’ll see periods of rain, on-and-off through the day… rain could be heavy at times and rumbles of thunder are possible before it tapers off this evening. Tomorrow looks to be a drier day, at least not like today --- a few showers could move through, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Thursday, rain/storm chances increase late in the day… with rain becoming steadier and heavier toward Friday morning before ending that afternoon.
The weekend forecast is track: dry, warm, sun & clouds.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------
THIS MORNING…
A frontal boundary is stalled to the south of New England this morning. A wave of low pressure has developed on the front and that means more rain for Connecticut. We've got some showers out there for you this morning and the roads are wet, so please keep your speeds down. It's mild and a bit muggy this morning too.
TODAY…
Today won’t be a complete washout, but showers are likely. A thunderstorm is possible as well. Some showers could produce a hefty downpour. Abundant cloud cover will limit high temperatures to the low and middle 70s, and the air will be moderately humid with dew points in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY…
The front will still be positioned to the south of New England, but there may not be much of a trigger for showers and thunderstorms to form. While a few showers are possible, most of the day should be dry. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a few sunny intervals. There may be just enough sun to boost temperatures into the upper 70s.
THURSDAY…
A more significant wave of low pressure (storm) will approach New England from the west on Thursday. There may be a few scattered showers in the morning, but showers and thunderstorms should become numerous during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures should top out close to 80 degrees, and the air will remain humid. Hopefully, the first round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship won’t be impacted.
Rain is likely Thursday night as temperatures bottom out in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
The storm will move out to sea to the east of New England on Friday. Rain is likely in the morning, but it should taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon. It’ll be breezy too. Highs in the 70s can be expected. Play at the Traveler’s Championship may be impacted or delayed due to rainy conditions in the morning.
Any lingering showers will end Friday evening, then a drier northwesterly flow will take over Friday night. This will set us up for a nice start to the weekend.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY…
Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day and that's great news for the 3rd round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels.
Sunday should be ok as well. Some models, like the European Model, are forecasting showers early Sunday morning, then dry weather the rest of the day. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting sunshine to mix with clouds during the afternoon, with only a slight chance for a shower in the late afternoon or evening. Either way, the final round of the Traveler’s Championship should not be adversely impacted. It is likely going to be a warm day with highs in the 80s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will likely be humid and very warm with highs in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. The sky should be partly sunny, but there could be a risk for thunderstorms before the day is over.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
