THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A frontal boundary is stalled to the south of New England this evening. A wave of low pressure will develop on the front and that means more rain will be heading our way. This evening will be mainly dry with only a few isolated showers in Southern Connecticut. However, showers will become likely statewide between midnight and dawn. It is going to be mild and a bit muggy tonight with lows 60-66.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow won’t be a complete washout, but showers are likely. A thunderstorm is possible as well. Like tonight, some showers could produce a hefty downpour. Abundant cloud cover will limit high temperatures to the low and middle 70s, and the air will be moderately humid with dew points in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY…
The front will still be positioned to the south of New England, but there may not be much of a trigger for showers and thunderstorms to form. While a few showers are possible, most of the day should be dry. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a few sunny intervals. There may be just enough sun to boost temperatures into the upper 70s.
THURSDAY…
A more significant wave of low pressure (storm) will approach New England from the west on Thursday. There may be a few scattered showers in the morning, but showers and thunderstorms should become numerous during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures should top out close to 80 degrees, and the air will remain humid. Hopefully, play for the first round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship won’t be impacted.
Rain is likely Thursday night and temperatures will bottom out in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
The storm will move out to sea to the east of New England on Friday. Rain is likely in the morning, but it should taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon. It’ll be breezy too. Highs in the 70s can be expected. Play at the Traveler’s Championship may be impacted or delayed due to rainy conditions in the morning.
Any lingering showers will end Friday evening, then a drier northwesterly flow will take over Friday night. This will set us up for a nice start to the weekend.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY…
Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day and that is great news for the 3rd round of tournament play at the Traveler’s Championship! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. Plus, a northwesterly breeze will keep the humidity at comfortable levels.
Sunday should be ok as well. Some models, like the European Model, are forecasting showers early Sunday morning, then dry weather the rest of the day. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting sunshine to mix with clouds during the afternoon, and only a slight chance for a shower in the late afternoon or evening. Either way, the final round of the Traveler’s Championship should not be adversely impacted. It is likely going to be a warm day with highs in the 80s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be likely be humid and very warm with highs in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. The sky should be partly sunny, but there could be a risk for thunderstorms before the day is over.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
