THE WEEKEND BEFORE THANKSGIVING
Overall, the rest of this weekend is looking good, which is great news if you have errands to run in preparation for Thanksgiving.
Fair weather most of Sunday
Today will be predominantly nice. High pressure will bring quiet weather conditions on Sunday. The wind will be very light throughout the day. The sky will be sunny in the morning, then we will likely see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs will range from 38-45.
Wintry weather tonight
We might have a few traveling woes tonight, thanks to a light wintry mix. A weak low pressure system will move into southern New England Sunday night. The resulting light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to develop after midnight. Temperatures will drop to 30-35 across most of the state.
THANKSGIVING WEEK
Wintry early Monday
The wintry mix could have an impact on the Monday morning commute. Some roads and other surfaces could be slick especially over interion portions of the state. We are not expecting more than a spotty coating to an inch in northern Connecticut and plain rain south of Hartford. The weak area of low pressure will move away to the east of New England Monday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. We can expect some partial clearing and temperatures will likely reach the 40s.
Wintry early Tuesday
Tuesday morning may be wintry once again. A stalled front to the south of New England will be the focus of weak storm development. One of these weak storms will form late Monday night over the Mid-Atlantic and glide to our south Tuesday morning. A very light coating of snow and sleet, made slushy by rain, will be possible well inland. A lot of the state may just receive plain rain, especially along the shoreline.
Fair weather Tuesday afternoon
The remainder of Tuesday will be partly sunny, and a strengthening northwest wind will usher in colder air. Highs be near 40, perhaps a little higher. The wind could gust to over 30 mph before the day is over. The air will turn much colder Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop to between 15 and 25 by dawn Wednesday.
Blustery, possible snow shower Wednesday
Wednesday, being the busy travel day before Thanksgiving, should be mainly trouble-free. A cold front will be approaching from the west by evening. Ahead of it, partly cloudy skies with blustery weather will come. Highs will be close to 40. During the later afternoon or evening, a few snow showers or squalls may accompany this front, with gusty wind. There may be a few areas that receive a coating of snow on the ground, but we do not think it will be a widespread problem at this time. For travelers heading west and north, there could be more substantial snow, with black ice concerns, especially along the I-87 and I-90 Thruways of New York State.
Winter Cold Thanksgiving Day
Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, will be very cold! Lows will be in the upper teens and low twenties and highs will range between 27 and 34. The saving grace of the day will be the sun: we will have lots of sunshine.
Milder Friday and Saturday
After bitterly cold weather with lows in the teens during the morning Friday, we’ll get a nice break from the really cold weather. We are forecasting highs near 40 and the sky should be partly sunny! It’ll be a good day if you have plans to do some holiday shopping. Saturday will be milder, with highs in the low-50s. More clouds will drift into the sky during the afternoon.
WINTER STORM ZOE
Total snowfall from Winter Storm Zoe ranged from 5-10” across most of the state. A few locations, like Woodbury, had more than 10” of snow. The snowfall total there was 10.4”.
The climatological dust is settling in the wake of Winter Storm Zoe. With 7.6" of snow at Bradley Int'l Airport, yesterday goes down as the snowiest November 15th since records have been kept (prior record of 5.2" was from 1906, and records go back to 1905!). With regard to the month of November, 11.15.18 ties for 3rd snowiest day (7.6" was also recorded in 1971, on the 25th). The 27th in 2002 was the snowiest with 8.9" ...followed by the 25th in 1938 with 8.6 inches.
