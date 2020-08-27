THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect for parts of Connecticut into this evening! Severe storms are possible going into this evening. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail, and potentially a tornado or two, due to high levels of shear associated with a frontal boundary. Also, torrential downpours could lead to localized poor drainage flooding.
The stormy weather will end by mid to late evening, then we’ll be in good shape overnight. The sky will be partly cloudy, and areas of fog may form. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.
FRIDAY…
We should get a break from the unsettled weather tomorrow. Most of the day will be partly to mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. There may be a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening as another disturbance approaches the region from the west.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
The forecast for Saturday is tricky. Showers and thunderstorms are likely with low pressure and a cold front expected to move into New England. Rainfall will be greatly enhanced if the remnants of Laura spreads tropical moisture into the state. If that happens, there is the potential for torrential downpours and localized flash flooding. This is something we’ll have to watch closely. Highs Saturday should be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The large area of moisture will shift to the eat of New England Saturday night. The rain will end, and a drier northwesterly flow will develop. Lows will be near 60 degrees.
The second half of the weekend looks very nice. Sunday will be partly sunny, and we’ll enjoy a dry northwesterly breeze. The air will be seasonably warm with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
NEXT WEEK AND THE BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER…
Monday looks great! High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and dry air. Morning lows will be in the 50s, and afternoon highs range from 75-80
By Tuesday, September 1st, we should see some changes as high pressure moves offshore and a frontal boundary approaches the region from the west. A southerly flow between these 2 systems will pump higher moisture into the state. Therefore, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and showers. Thunder is possible as well. Temperatures may stay in the 70s due to abundant cloud cover.
It looks like Wednesday will be unsettled as well with the front nearby. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, and the air will be humid. Highs should be in the lower 80s.
We may dry out by Thursday if the front shifts to the east of New England. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies, and it should be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s away from the coast.
AN AMAZING RECORD BROKEN THIS WEEK…
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday of this week. We’ve now had 39 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. This is an incredible record to break since the seasonal average is 17 days 90 or higher. Plus, records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. That is 115 years of official record keeping!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
