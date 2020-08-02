THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of CT expect Windham and New London Counties, and it goes until 10pm. While there have been isolated storms that have reached severe limits during the afternoon hours, more are possible as they develop to our west and move toward and perhaps into the state.
After the storm threat diminishes this evening, it will be a warm and muggy night with temperatures only dropping into the lower 70s for lows.
MONDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The risk of a thunderstorm will be low.
ISAIAS…
Of great concern is how Isaias will impact Connecticut Tuesday into early Wednesday. By the time Isaias reaches Southern New England it will be a tropical storm, not a hurricane. Still, the wind could be strong enough to cause some damage and/or power outages. Furthermore, the rain could heavy enough to lead to some poor drainage flooding concerns.
Isaias is moving parallel the east coast of Florida currently and Monday it is forecast to move to the north then northeast, making landfall over South Carolina late in the day. The center of Isaias will likely spend enough time over land to cause the storm to gradually weaken as it moves over North Carolina. Thereafter, the center moves toward New Jersey later Tuesday before heading directly over Connecticut Tuesday night.
Here is what we expect for now. There will be periods of rain Tuesday in advance of Isaias. Tropical downpours are possible and that could lead to flash flooding during the afternoon into Tuesday night. A few strong thunderstorms are possible as well. The wind should get progressively stronger Tuesday, and we should see the strongest winds late Tuesday and for a while Tuesday night. This is when wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph will be possible. Conditions will settle down by Wednesday morning, as Isaias will start to move away from Connecticut. Total rainfall could range from 2-4”, and locally higher amounts are possible. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is forecasting 2-6” of rain with the highest amount over the western half of the state. However, that will greatly depend on the exact storm track. This is something we’ll have to watch closely. As mentioned above, too much rainfall over a short period of time could result in flash flooding. Seas will also be quite rough, and there could be some coastal flooding. Tides will already be astronomically high when Isaias arrives since the Full “Sturgeon” Moon will occur on Monday.
Since there will be several chances for adverse weather over the coming days, we are going to keep an Early Warning Weather Alert in effect from now through Tuesday night!
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
With Isaias moving rapidly away to the north on Wednesday, we should enjoy a quieter day. The sky will become partly sunny, and the air will be humid, although the humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon. Highs are expected to range from 85-90 away from the coast. There is just a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm.
Thursday should be a nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, with highs in the 80s. The humidity should be tolerable.
By Friday, humid air will move northward into Southern New England. That means there will be a risk for isolated showers and thunderstorms. We expect high to be in the mid to upper 80s.
THE WEEKEND…
As of now, the weekend looks primarily dry and seasonably warm. While there could be an isolated shower/storm Saturday, the most of time it should be dry. Sunday appears to be mostly sunny as of now.
THE 4TH HEAT WAVE OF 2020…
Our most recent heat wave lasted 8 days! It is the longest heat wave of the year, thus far. The high last Saturday was 93 degrees. Sunday’s high was a near record 94 degrees. On Monday, the high was a record breaking 98 degrees. The temperature reached a near record 95 degrees on Tuesday, and 92 degrees on Wednesday. The high was 90 degrees Thursday and Friday. The temperature reached 92 at Bradley International Airport yesterday.
JULY 2020…
July went into the record books at the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
Furthermore, we had 20 days in this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.