10:30 AM UPDATE...
A few light showers moved through the state earlier this morning, but we're currently dry. Temperatures are in the 70's to near 80, and dew points are also in the 70's...so it's feeling extra sticky outside today. A warm front will lift north across our region today, setting off some thunderstorms. Now, much of Western and Central CT is in the "slight risk" category for severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts, and even an isolated tornado are possible from 1pm -6pm tonight. We'll pass along any warnings should they be issued....
THE 4TH HEAT WAVE OF 2020…
The heat wave that began last Saturday, July 25th has now lasted 8 days! It is the longest heat wave of the year, thus far! The temperature reached the lower 90s at Bradley International Airport Saturday. The high last Saturday was 93 degrees. Sunday’s high was a near record 94 degrees. On Monday, the high was a record breaking 98 degrees. The temperature reached a near record 95 degrees on Tuesday, and 92 degrees on Wednesday. The high was 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.
SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE TODAY…
The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of CT in a “slight” risk area for severe storms. The “marginal” risk area extends eastward through Central Connecticut. For this reason, we have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert. There will be a risk for damaging winds and torrential downpours. Plus, there is also a risk for an isolated tornado or two with a warm front nearby. The warm front will produce wind shear that could cause some storms to rotate.
Otherwise, we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy day, and the air will become noticeably more humid as tropical moisture streams northward into Southern New England. Dew points are expected to rise well into the 70s this afternoon. There should be enough cloud cover to limit highs to the 80s. However, if there is a little more sunshine than expected, temperatures could take a run at 90. At this point, we don’t expect that to happen.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The risk of a thunderstorm will be low. Showers should hold off until Monday night.
Of great concern is how Hurricane Isaias will impact Connecticut Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday. By the time Isaias reaches Southern New England it will be a tropical storm, not a hurricane. Still, the wind could be strong enough to cause some damage. Isaias will parallel the east coast of Florida tomorrow and for a while on Monday then it will move to the north then northeast along the Atlantic Seaboard. The center of Isaias will likely spend enough time over land to cause the storm to gradually weaken. The center could track directly over Connecticut Tuesday night, and it will move through swiftly.
Here is what we expect for now. There will be periods of rain Tuesday in advance of Isaias. Tropical downpours are possible and that could lead to flash flooding during the afternoon into Tuesday night. A few strong thunderstorms are possible as well. Winds should get progressively stronger Tuesday, and we should see the strongest winds late Tuesday and for a while Tuesday night. Winds gusts between 45 and 55 mph will be possible. Weather conditions will settle down by Wednesday morning, as Isaias will start to move away to the north of Connecticut. Total rainfall could range from 2-4”, and locally higher amounts are possible. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is forecasting 2-6” of rain with the highest amount over the western half of the state. However, that will greatly depend on the exact storm track. This is something we’ll have to watch closely. As mentioned above, too much rainfall over a short period of time could result in flash flooding. Seas will also be quite rough, and there could be some coastal flooding. Tides will already be astronomically high when Isaias arrives since the Full “Sturgeon” Moon will occur on Monday.
Since there will be several chances for adverse weather over the coming days, we are going to keep an Early Warning Weather Alert in effect from now through Tuesday night!
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
With Isaias moving rapidly away to the north on Wednesday, we should enjoy a quieter day. The sky will become partly sunny, and the air will be humid, although the humidity may drop off a little during the afternoon. Highs are expected to range from 85-90 away from the coast.
Thursday should be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs in the 80s. The humidity should be tolerable.
By Friday and Saturday, humid air will move northward into Southern New England. That means there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms both days. We expect high to be in the mid to upper 80s.
JULY 2020…
July went into the record books at the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days in July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of days with a high of at least 90 degrees! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days 90 or higher. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.