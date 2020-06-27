THE WEEKEND
Warm and humid tonight
Showers and thunderstorms will diminish early tonight. They steady rain was a true blessing, given the growing rain deficit that had been ongoing across the state. The same shield of rain also helped maintain a more stable atmosphere, tamping out the severe weather threat.
The rain will taper off, leaving a muggy atmosphere. Muggier air cannot cool as much, so lows will be in the stuffier 60s to near 70 tonight. Patchy fog will form, thanks to the recent rains and the saturated quality of the air. Partly cloudy skies with this fog will greet us first thing tomorrow morning.
More thunderstorms Sunday
More thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow and some may be severe. Low pressure will move across New England. This system will bring quite a bit of instability with it. There will be partly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon. This sun will bring warmth that will, in turn, bring an enhanced level of instability. Once they have formed, a few of these storms could become strong or severe, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.
The day will otherwise be another warm, humid day with highs in the 80s.
Slightly drier air may work into the state tomorrow night. Lows will be in the 60s.
UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK
Monday through Wednesday
Cooler air will gradually move southward across New England Monday through Wednesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 80s. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be closer to 80 degrees.
It is going to be unsettled from time to time as well with a cut-off low and a trough of low pressure hovering over New England. As a result, the air aloft will be cool and unstable bringing a lot of clouds just about every day. Instability will be elevated, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms, especially Monday, could have gusty wind and small hail.
Warmer Thursday
Hotter, more humid weather will return Thursday. Wind will turn southwesterly out ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs near 90 degrees will result inland. A partly sunny, hazy, and humid quality will also be part of the day. Showers and thunderstorms will come into the region during the afternoon as the cold front approaches the state during the evening.
More comfortable Friday and Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms will end either Thursday night or Friday morning. Drier, more temperate air will infiltrate the region. Partly sunny days with highs in the lower 80s will come Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the comfortable 50s Friday night and Saturday night.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
