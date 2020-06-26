THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A few showers popped up this afternoon, but they will dissipate this evening. The sky will be partly cloudy most of the night. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 58-66. Patchy fog may form before dawn.
THE WEEKEND…
The humidity will be on the rise again this weekend as a southwesterly flow develops in advance of an approaching storm system. A warm front will spread clouds into the state tomorrow morning and showers will develop before noon. A second round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the state during the afternoon and evening, and they could be strong to severe! The main threats will be gusty to damaging winds and hail. There is a low risk for a tornado. For this reason, the Channel 3 weather team has issued an early warning weather alert for tomorrow. The time of greatest concern will be from 3:00 pm through 10:00 pm. Showers and storms will also be capable of producing torrential downpours, which means there could be some localized poor drainage flooding. Downpours will also make driving difficult due to poor visibility and ponding of water on roadways. Tomorrow will be warm and humid with highs in the low to middle 80s.
Weather conditions will settle down tomorrow night. It’ll be a mild, muggy night with lows in the 60s.
Low pressure will move across New England on Sunday. Therefore, more showers and storms are expected to develop, especially during the afternoon. A few of these storms could become strong or severe with gusty winds and hail the main threat. It is going to be another warm, humid day with highs in the 80s.
Slightly drier air may work into the state Sunday night. Lows will be in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Cooler air will gradually move southward across New England Monday through Wednesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 80s. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be closer to 80 degrees. Thursday should be a little warmer with highs in the 80s. Cooler air may move in from the northeast on Friday, and highs could be around or just over 80 degrees.
It is going to be unsettled from time to time as well with a cut-off low and a trough of low pressure hovering over New England for much of the week. As a result, the air aloft will be cool and unstable. That means there will be a lot of clouds just about every day, and there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.
At least much of the state will receive some much-needed rainfall over the next 7 days. Portions of Northern Connecticut are now in a moderate drought, and much of Northern and Western Connecticut is abnormally dry.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
