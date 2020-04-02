THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A large and intense ocean storm is centered to the east of Cape Cod this evening. It is retrograding to the west-southwest, which means it is moving closer to the coast of New England. Eastern Massachusetts will feel the brunt of this storm with high winds and coastal flooding. Portions of Cape Cod and the Islands will have wind gusts to 55 or 60 mph. Additionally, wave heights will reach 15-25 feet in the offshore waters!
Here in Connecticut, weather conditions won’t be quite as bad, although we will have some rain and a gusty wind. We can expect a few periods of rain this evening and tonight, and the northerly wind will gust to over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 38-45.
FRIDAY…
The storm will continue to circulate clouds and showers into the state tomorrow. It is going to be overcast, windy, and cool. The northerly wind will gust to 30-40 mph. Highs will only range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.
Showers will gradually come to an end tomorrow night, and the wind will gradually subside as the storm moves away from the New England Coast. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Clouds may linger into Saturday morning then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. The wind will be much lighter, and temperatures are expected to reach the middle 50s, perhaps the upper 50s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. A weak disturbance will approach New England from the west and it could stir up a few isolated showers. However, the risk for a shower in any one location will be low. It is going to be a comfortable day with highs in the 50s to right around 60 degrees.
The sky will become mainly clear Sunday night, and temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s by morning.
MONDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England on Monday, and that means the new week will be off to a pleasant start. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the afternoon will be mild with highs in the low and middle 60s.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
The guidance models greatly diverge during this time period. The European Model keep clouds and rain to the south and west of New England as cool, dry air builds southward from Eastern Canada. Meanwhile, the GFS has a storm system that will impact the state with clouds and rain, especially on Wednesday. For now, we’ll lean toward the GFS scenario, but that could change.
We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday with a chance for a shower. Highs should range from 55-60. Wednesday should be overcast with periods of rain and drizzle, and areas of fog. Highs should be in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
Thursday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A shower is possible, but most of the day should be dry.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
