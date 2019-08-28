THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will pass through Southern New England tonight. Meanwhile, a plume of tropical moisture is streaming northward into the region from distant Tropical Depression Erin. Therefore, heavy rain will continue to impact portions of Southern New England tonight. For now, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall across Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts, where 2-5” of rain is possible. This area is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH through early tomorrow morning. Here in Connecticut, we can expect periods of rain, downpours, and perhaps a thunderstorm through midnight. The heaviest rainfall totals may be in eastern portions of the state, where 1-2” are possible. The last of the rain should end around or shortly after midnight then the sky will become partly cloudy. Overnight lows will range from 60-67.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow is shaping up to be a nice late summer day. The sky will become mostly sunny and temperatures will reach the low and middle 80s. At least a northwesterly flow will deliver somewhat drier air. Dew point temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s.
Thursday night will be clear and comfortable with lows in the 50s in many outlying areas.
FRIDAY…
A weak cold front will approach New England from the west on Friday. However, it will have very little moisture to work with. That means there will only be a slight chance for an isolated shower or two in the late afternoon or evening. A southwesterly flow in advance of the front will keep us warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s, and the humidity will rise a little higher.
After the front passes through, a dry northwesterly flow will develop Friday night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and lower 60s by dawn Saturday.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
High pressure will build into the region on Saturday and the means the holiday weekend will be off to a beautiful start! Saturday will be mostly sunny, and the humidity will be low. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. It’ll be a pleasant day for all outdoor activities.
The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to drop well into the 50s Saturday night. There may be some upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.
Sunday will start out nice, but clouds will take over during the afternoon and light rain showers may develop at some point during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures will likely peak in the 70s, so at least it will be a comfortable day.
The risk of showers will continue on Monday, Labor Day. However, a washout appears very unlikely at this point. We are expecting highs in the mid to upper 70s, and the air should turn a little more humid.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
A developing southwesterly flow will usher warm, humid air into Southern New England on Tuesday. Temperatures will likely rise into the 80s. While most of the day should be dry, a passing shower or two can’t be ruled out.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the 80s. An approaching cold front will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms.
ANNIVERSARY OF TROPICAL STORM IRENE…
Irene struck Connecticut on August 28th in 2011. Timing was NOT on our side! Irene approached Connecticut as high tide was occurring or moving in. Additionally, the eye of Irene passed over Southeastern New York State and Western Connecticut. Thus, onshore winds pushed a tremendous amount of water up and over the shoreline. When you combine all of these factors, the result was devastating coastal flooding. Inland flooding is a big problem too with 5-10 inches of rain falling over a good portion of the state. While winds in Connecticut never reached hurricane force, the trees were very wet, and winds battered the state for a long time due to the relatively slow forward speed of Irene. Plus, the ground was already wet due to abundant rainfall during the month of August. That is probably why we had record power outages across the state. The record was surpassed only 2 months later when Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy, wet snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
