THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT...
A warm front is currently positioned to the north of Connecticut, and we will remain in the warm air sector throughout the night. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and there will be a strong southerly breeze. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and the air will become quite muggy. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s as well.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will move into the state this evening and they’ll be around overnight as well. Some showers and storms will produce heavy rain, and gusty winds are possible near any strong storms that may form. Areas of fog will likely develop overnight due to the rain and the rise in humidity levels.
THURSDAY...
An area of low pressure will drag a cold front across Connecticut by tomorrow afternoon. Therefore, more showers are likely, and a thunderstorm is possible. While you may run into a heavy burst of rain, tomorrow will be far from a washout. By late afternoon and early evening, the cold front will move offshore and there won’t be many showers left. The sky will be cloudy in the morning, but we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be around 80, give or take a few degrees. The air will be humid most of the day, but the humidity should begin to drop toward evening after the front moves through.
Any lingering showers will end tomorrow evening, then the sky will become clear. With drier air settling in, temperatures will dip to 55-60.
FRIDAY…
We will end the workweek on a very pleasant note! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny Friday and the humidity will be low thanks to a northwesterly flow. Highs will range from 80-85.
THE WEEKEND...
High pressure will build southward from Canada and that means we can look forward to very pleasant weather conditions both Saturday and Sunday! Both days will be dry and warm with a mostly sunny sky. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s away from the coast, and the humidity will remain low. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s, but the humidity will remain in check. Nighttime lows this weekend will be in the comfortable 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
A series of low pressure systems and a large area of moisture will move into the Northeast early next week. It now looks like rain will reach Connecticut as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures should reach 80, give or take a few degrees, before the rain arrives. Showers are likely Monday night, plus it will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Tuesday morning, then a cold front will bring an end to the unsettled weather during the afternoon. The sky will begin to clear as a drier northwesterly flow takes over. Temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs near 80 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
