THURSDAY RECAP…
The temperature soared to at least 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon. The mercury has now reached 90 degrees or higher a total of 7 times this year. There were 6 days in June, which included a 5-day heat wave. We’ve now had 1 day in July.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Other than a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening, we can look forward to a quiet night. The sky will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 65-70, and patchy fog may form.
FRIDAY…
A backdoor cold front will move into Connecticut tomorrow. At the same time, energy aloft will approach the region from the northwest. The result will be numerous showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and early evening. A few showers and storms may develop by lunchtime, but things will really get going during the afternoon. While some storms could produce gusty winds, the main threat will be torrential downpours that could lead to localized flooding. Some of our guidance models are forecasting more than 2” of rain for some communities. It is hard to predict who will see the heaviest rain tomorrow, but flash flooding is possible especially in areas that have already seen a lot of rain this week. Before the clouds and storms arrive, temperatures will reach the low and middle 80s across much of the state.
Showers and storms will decrease in intensity and coverage tomorrow evening. The sky will be partly cloudy later tomorrow night, and patchy fog will form. Overnight lows will range from 58-65.
THE 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND…
Saturday, the 4th of July, is still looking good! The backdoor cold front will drift to the south and west of New England, and high pressure over Eastern New England should keep most of our region dry. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. The humidity will be tolerable. It’ll be a very pleasant day for all outdoor activities!
Sunday will be nice as well, although a few isolated or widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop up during the afternoon. Sunday should be a little warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, a surge of hot air will arrive by the middle and end of next week. Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed the 90-degree mark on Wednesday. Thursday will be even hotter with highs in the low and middle 90s. If the hot weather carries over into Friday, we could have our second heat wave of the year!
There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms from time to time next week, but it is hard to predict at this point which day(s) will present the greatest risk.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
