THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will settle to the south of New England tonight and a weak wave of low pressure may develop. Therefore, we can expect showers this evening and tonight along with the chance for a thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. The mercury will dip into the 60s overnight, and the humidity will drop thanks to a northerly flow that will develop after the front moves through.
A REFRESHING FRIDAY…
Clouds and a few showers will linger into early tomorrow morning. However, drier air will overspread the state throughout the day, and the sky is expected to become partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be near 80 degrees, and dew point temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s! Tomorrow night will be quite pleasant with clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations.
THE LAST FULL WEEKEND OF AUGUST…
A sprawling area of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature in New England throughout the weekend. That is great news for us, especially for Saturday! Saturday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky and a dry northerly breeze. Highs will range from 75-80. Dew points will be in the 40s and 50s, which is quite pleasant for late August! The mercury will dip solidly into the 50s Saturday night under a partly cloudy sky.
The forecast for Sunday is complicated. With a broad area of high pressure centered from Maine into Nova Scotia, a northeasterly flow will prevail across Southern New England. This ocean flow could spread clouds into the state. Additionally, a weak upper level low near the coast of New England could produce some light rain showers and drizzle. The cool northeasterly wind combined abundant cloud cover will limit highs to the 70s Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
The ocean flow will continue on Monday. Therefore, we expect plenty of clouds in the morning, but the sky should become partly sunny. Plus, we don’t expect any showers. It’ll be another very comfortable day with highs in the 70s.
A coastal storm could bring periods of rain to the state on Tuesday. The storm could take on tropical or sub-tropical characteristics, but the center will likely remain off the coast of New England. Clouds and rain will keep highs in the 70s.
There could be some lingering rain or at least a few showers on Wednesday. The air will probably start to turn a little warmer by then with highs near 80 degrees.
Thursday should be warmer and more humid with highs in the 80s. As a front moves into the state, there will be a risk for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms.
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Recently, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The revised forecast is now calling for 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). The 5th: August 18-20 (92, 95, 90). We’ve now had a grand total of 26 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
