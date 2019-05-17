Showers have left the state, and skies are clearing out. We have had some reports of fog, so be careful if you have any overnight travel. Temperatures tonight bottom out in the upper 40 and lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
In the wake of Friday’s storm system, drier air filters into the state on a northwesterly wind. Saturday still looks to be stellar, statewide! Temperatures will be seasonably mild (70-75 for highs) under abundant sunshine.
A warm front will advance northward toward Southern New England Saturday night. This will bring an increase and cloud cover, temperatures will only bottom out in the mid-50s.
Sunday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. With the warm front moving into Northern New England, we should have a strong southerly breeze that will pump warmer air into the state. For now, we are forecasting highs 75-80 away from the coast. While a passing shower is possible, most of the day should be dry.
NEXT WEEK…
A storm system will track to the north of New England on Monday. As this happens a strong south to southwesterly flow will continue to pump unseasonably warm air into the state --- this is when temperatures could reach or exceed 80, away from Long Island Sound. In fact, it could be the warmest day since October 10th of last year when the high was 85° at Bradley International Airport! With the strong onshore breeze, temperatures should stay in the 70s at the coast. A cold front will pass through the state Monday evening. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most of the energy with the system should remain to our north. After the front passes through, a drier and somewhat cooler northwesterly flow will develop Monday night. Temperatures should dip into the range of 55-60.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low and mid-70s with a strong northwesterly breeze.
Wednesday should start out sunny and cool, then clouds may overspread the state during the afternoon. A few showers could arrive by evening. Highs will be in the 70s.
There may be a lingering shower or two Thursday morning. Otherwise, the rest of the day should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Friday, as of now, appears to be dry (it would be the first dry one after 10 consecutive with rain).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
