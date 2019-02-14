THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
We enjoyed a gorgeous Valentine’s Day with plenty of sunshine and highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s! The official high at Bradley International Airport and in Bridgeport was 43 degrees. We can now expect some changes tonight. High pressure will move away to the east of New England and a southerly flow of milder air will develop. The sky will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall back into the 20s and lower 30s. However, clouds will overspread the state tonight and temperatures will either hold steady or rise. It is possible, we’ll see some very spotty light rain and freezing rain toward morning, but it should have no impact on the morning commute.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. In advance of the front, a strong southerly breeze will send temperatures rising into the mid and upper 40s. Gusts to 30 mph are possible. A shower is possible at just about any time, but tomorrow will not be a washout. In fact, most of the day will be dry and we’ll probably get a peek at the sun from time to time. Over the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut, some wet snow could mix with the rain.
The front will pass through Connecticut early tomorrow evening and showers will quickly come to an end. The sky will become clear overnight and temperatures will fall into the 20s and lower 30s degrees by dawn.
THE WEEKEND…
A series of storms will track to the south of New England over the weekend. The first storm is expected to move off the North Carolina Coast on Saturday. It will pass out to sea well to the south of New England and that means we’ll enjoy a nice winter day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will range from 40-45.
The second storm could take a closer run at us, but it wouldn’t arrive until late Sunday night. Most of Sunday will be nice with mostly sunny skies. Morning lows will range from 15-25 and afternoon highs will be near 40 degrees. Clouds will overspread the state Sunday night and snow could develop toward or after midnight.
NEXT WEEK…
Snow is possible on Monday, but the guidance models are still at odds. The GFS has been consistently forecasting snow while the European model is keeping the storm south of New England. For now, we are forecasting a light snowfall for Monday and it could have some impact on the morning commute. The snow should taper off during the course of the afternoon and temperatures should rise well into the 30s.
We are confident Tuesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cold temperatures. Morning lows will be in the teens to near 20, and afternoon highs will be in the 30s.
A storm should impact Connecticut Wednesday and Thursday. The timing and precipitation types are still in question. At this point, it looks like snow or a wintry mix will develop Wednesday, hopefully after the morning commute. Highs will be in the 30s. Precipitation could change to freezing rain and rain Wednesday night and it is expected to linger into Thursday morning. The storm will depart Thursday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. We should see some partial clearing and temperatures are expected to rise into the 40s.
JANUARY 2019…
We had record cold in Connecticut on the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
