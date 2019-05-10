ANOTHER FRIDAY WITH RAIN…
Today will likely be the 9th consecutive Friday with measurable rainfall in the state! Some Fridays have been much wetter than others, but that's an amazing streak! Today won't be a washout by any means, but there will be showers from time to time. The sky will be cloudy, and there will be a strong southerly breeze. The warm front will lift away to the north of Connecticut during the day and the air will turn more humid. Highs will be in the 60s at best.
A cold front will move across the state this evening with more showers and possibly some thunder in parts of the state. The showers could be briefly heavy. The rain will end after midnight, and temperatures will bottom out close to 50 degrees by dawn.
THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Tomorrow will be a very pleasant day for outdoor activities! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Saturday night will be clear and cool with lows mostly in the 40s.
We are still not sure how things will unfold for Mother’s Day. Everything depends on the arrival time of the first in a series of coastal storms. According to the GFS, and other guidance models, Sunday will be mainly dry with rain staying to the south and west of Connecticut. The sky would become cloudy, and temperatures would reach the 60s. The European model and the NAM, on the other hand, are forecasting rain much of the day with the coastal storm taking a faster and more direct run at Southern New England. If this happens, Mother’s Day would be cool and wet, pretty much a washout!
We are still going with the more optimistic GFS solution for the daytime Sunday. All models are forecasting rain for Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK…
The last, and strongest, in the series of coastal storms will bring rain to the state on Monday. It could be a soaking all-day rain. It’ll be breezy and raw too with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
While the steady rain will end Monday night, showers are still in the forecast for Tuesday as a closed upper level low moves over New England. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy. Plus, it’ll be breezy and cool with highs ranging from 58-64 degrees.
Weather conditions will improve by midweek as the upper level low lifts away to the north and east of New England. Wednesday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s.
The next disturbance could bring more showers to the state on Thursday, especially during the afternoon. We are forecasting highs in the 60s.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW…
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.