1PM Update…
Showers are beginning to develop, especially across Eastern CT. Some of the showers contain heavier downpours, and there may even be a rumble of thunder. Gusty winds within the storms are possible too. This is the first round of rain. We can expect more showers with embedded thunderstorms as a cold front slides through this evening. Read below for the complete forecast details...
TODAY…
A storm system will move into New England today, just to the north of Connecticut. The bulk of the rain and snow shower activity will pass through Upstate New York and Northern New England. However, a few rain showers will make their way into Connecticut this afternoon and evening. A rumble of thunder is possible in a few locations. While most of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies, the good news comes in the temp department. Our weather will turn briefly milder with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The mildest weather will likely occur in the southern half of the state.
Scattered showers will end tonight as temperatures dip to 35-45 by dawn tomorrow.
WEDNESDAY…
The storm will intensify as it moves away from coast of New England and into the Canadian Maritimes. This will set the stage for the return of gusty winds and much cooler air. A northwesterly wind will get stronger as the day progresses and gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine and a passing shower is possible.
The air will continue to turn colder tomorrow night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s and the wind chill will drop into the 20s. There could be a few snow showers in the Litchfield Hills and the Berkshires.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
Thursday and Friday will be a couple of very chilly days! Despite abundant sunshine, highs Thursday will only be in the middle to upper 40s. Plus, the northwest wind will remain gusty. Like tomorrow, gusts to 30-40 mph can be expected. The wind chill will be in the 30s most of the day!
Thursday night will be quite cold and a hard freeze is possible. The sky will be clear and the wind will gradually subside as high pressure moves closer to New England. In many outlying areas, the mercury will dip into the 20s by dawn.
Friday will be bright and sunny and the wind will be much lighter since high pressure will drift across New England. However, temperatures will only reach the 40s to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon.
THE WEEKEND AND MONDAY…
This is where the forecast becomes very complicated. A coastal storm is likely, but the timing and the impact it will have on Connecticut is hard to pin down at this time. The GFS model holds the rain off until late Saturday and Saturday night. Meanwhile, the European Model brings rain and wind into the state by Saturday morning. There is a timing difference of nearly 12 hours. If the European Model is correct, Saturday will be windy and chilly with periods of rain that could become heavy at times. Highs would be in the 40s across much of the state. This model also keeps the unsettled weather in place Sunday and Monday with a series of coastal lows bringing periods of rain. Eventually there may be some wet snow mixing in over the hills. Sunday would be breezy and raw with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. We would probably see similar temperatures on Monday.
The European Model is forecasting a track closer to the coast. Meanwhile, the GFS has the initial storm tracking to the east of Cape Cod, which would lessen the impact on Connecticut.
We won’t get too specific at this time since this is a complex storm and there is a lot of variability among the models. However, there is the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps even some wet snow in the higher elevations of Southern New England. We will keep you updated throughout the week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
