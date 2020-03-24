THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This evening will start out partly cloudy, then we’ll see increasing cloudiness overnight. Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 28-36.
WEDNESDAY…
A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow. At this point, it looks like it will bring light precipitation to Connecticut that will come in the form of rain showers, perhaps some wet snow in the higher elevations. This will not be a big storm like we had yesterday, Monday. In fact, the heaviest precipitation will remain to the south of New England, closer to the storm center. It is going to be a cloudy, chilly day with highs in the 40s.
Precipitation will end tomorrow night, and lows will range from 28-35.
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be nice and quiet with a ridge of high pressure in place. The sky will be partly sunny, and the wind will become light. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s.
FRIDAY…
A weak disturbance is expected to bring showers to the state on Friday, especially during the morning and early afternoon. We should see some partial clearing later in the day. Highs will range from 50-55.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend forecast is looking a little better, especially for Saturday. High pressure will bring dry weather most of the day. Sunshine will probably give way to increasing cloudiness, and we might see rain or at least some showers in the evening. A steadier rain will develop Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s.
A storm system will bring rain to the state on Sunday. The primary storm will remain to the west of New England, but a weaker secondary storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England. This will keep us locked in a cool, damp northeasterly flow. Therefore, high temperatures should remain in the 40s. Showers and drizzle will persist Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cyclonic flow will remain in place Monday and Tuesday. As a result, we should see a lot of clouds both days with only limited sunshine. A few showers are possible on Monday, and rain and snow showers are possible on Tuesday as the atmosphere turns a little colder. Highs on Monday should be near or just over 50 degrees, but temperatures could stay between 45 and 50 on Tuesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
