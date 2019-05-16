TODAY & TOMORROW…
A disturbance in the wind flow aloft will swing through Southern New England today, then it will move away to the east by this evening. It will generate scattered showers, but our weather will be dry most of the day. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, as temperatures reach the upper 60s during the afternoon, which is still slightly cooler than normal. The normal, or average, high for May 16th is 71 degrees.
A low pressure system and its associated cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. The sky will become mostly cloudy and showers are expected mainly during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. A southerly flow of milder air will develop and temperatures should rise close to 70 degrees before the showers arrive. Showers will end tomorrow night as temperatures bottom out in the range of 50-55 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a very pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, which is close to normal, if not a little above.
The mercury will dip to near 50 degrees Saturday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. The wind will be light.
We have made a change to the forecast for Sunday. High pressure will move away to the east of New England, and this will allow a warm from to approach the region from the south. Therefore, we now expect increasing cloudiness, and showers could arrive later in the day. We are still forecasting highs in the 70s.
NEXT WEEK…
Should the warm front shift to the north of Connecticut on Monday, there is the potential for some very warm weather with temperatures rising close to 80 degrees, if not higher. There will also be the potential for showers and thunderstorms in a rather humid air mass. Plus, a cold front will approach the state later in the day and that will provide the lift for showers and thunderstorms to form.
A cold front will sweep across the state Monday night. That will bring an end to the showers, and a drier northwesterly flow will develop. That will set us up for a nice Tuesday. We expect mostly sunny skies, a nice breeze, and highs in the 70s.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a very pleasant day with high pressure in place. We're forecasting mostly sunny skies, a light wind, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
DEVASTATING STORMS 1 YEAR AGO…
There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut one year ago on Tuesday, May 15th .
The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.
A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.
The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.
The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.
Extensive damage from a microburst is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW…
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.