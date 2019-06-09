TONIGHT
After another gorgeous day, we will have another night that will prove to bring ideal sleeping weather. The sky will be mainly clear Sunday. Lows will dip into the 50s in most locales, but a few towns may experience slightly cooler weather, with an hour or two in the 40s.
MONDAY
Rain will return to the forecast by the end of Monday. After high pressure protects us from the rain during the morning, a large area of moisture will move northward toward New England during the afternoon. After morning sunshine, the sky will become mostly cloudy with an increasing chance for rain by mid-afternoon. By dinner time, there will be scattered showers statewide. Highs will be in the 70s and warmest in eastern Connecticut, where the rain will have begun last. In western-most Connecticut, the day will prove cooler, thanks to the earlier onset to the rain. Some towns will have highs only in the 60s.
A southerly flow will transport humid air into the state Monday night. This humidity will keep temperatures from dropping no lower than the 60s. With the moisture still flowing into the region, showers or a few periods of rain will be likely.
TUESDAY
More rain will be possible at times Tuesday. A cold front will sweep across the state. Showers will be likely in the morning and early afternoon; a few thunderstorms will be possible, too. On the heels of the front, a northwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the region by late in the day. Therefore, we could see some late day clearing. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The sky will become clear Tuesday night, and temperatures will dip into the 50s.
WEDNESDAY
With high pressure in place, Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs near 80 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY
Unsettled weather will be possible Thursday. A coastal storm and a warm front will bring periods of rain or showers on Thursday. Late day thunder is possible as the warm front moves closer to southern New England. Abundant cloud cover, rain, and an east to northeasterly flow should limit highs to 65-70.
FRIDAY
Friday will be pleasant. After a few clouds and showers during the morning, the sun will emerge and temperatures will be pleasantly situated in the 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND
Heat and humidity will arrive next weekend. Southwesterly flow will develop, tapping into steamier air over the Gulf of Mexico. Partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid days will result, with highs I n the upper 80sto near 90 both days. As a cold front approaches Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will be possible..
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
