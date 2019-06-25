TODAY…
A warm front will progress northward or stall somewhere in Southern New England today. Therefore, we can expect an unsettled day with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Although today won’t be a washout, some showers will produce very heavy rain. Plus, the air will turn noticeably more humid with dew points rising through the 60s to near 70 degrees. Sunshine will be very limited. Therefore highs will only be in the 70s across the state. Areas of dense fog could form near the coast today with the humid air flowing across our cooler coastal waters.
A few showers will linger into this evening. Otherwise, it’ll be a mild and muggy night with areas of fog and lows in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, & FRIDAY…
We could see our first heat wave of the year! Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees away from the coast all 3 days. It’ll be a close call between a heat wave or no heat wave. For a heat wave to occur in Connecticut, we must have at least 3 consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. All 3 days will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will be moderate. Despite the heat, the risk of an afternoon/evening thunderstorm will be low. Perhaps the best chance for a shower will come tomorrow night.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Saturday in advance of a push of cooler air. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees if we get enough sunshine. Cooler air will begin to overspread the state on Sunday along with a strengthening northwesterly breeze. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees. The sky will mostly cloudy and scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.
MONDAY, JULY 1ST…
Monday will be a refreshing day with mostly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze! We are forecasting morning lows in the 50s, and afternoon highs around 80 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
