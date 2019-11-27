EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
After some fog this morning and despite the increase in cloud cover, today will still be mild (although not as warm as yesterday) with high between 50 and 55. Showers will be possible by/through the evening commute time.
Thanksgiving: there could be an early morning, isolated rain/snow shower, then clearing will get underway. Temps top out between 45 and 50, but the wind could gust to/over 40 mph.
Black Friday: Sunny, breezy (but not as windy)… highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Sunny, cool… highs near 40.
Regarding the late weekend storm: the latest trends confirm the storm arrives a bit later, so Sunday starts out dry. As of now (subject to change as we’re still several days out), precip could start early afternoon… and last through Monday, in some form. The latest model run indicate a milder track – this means wetter, as opposed to wintry precip for CT. They have been fluctuating, and more fluctuations can be expected… so it still appears that a storm will impact CT, but the timing and precip types (also how much) are still uncertain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, THE BUSY TRAVEL DAY…
A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region today, and that means Connecticut will be on the warm side of the storm. Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s. We'll see some filtered sunshine this morning, but the sky will be mostly cloudy most of the day and we’ll likely see a round of showers, especially during the afternoon.
The storm will track through Northern New England tonight. Here in Connecticut, showers will linger into the night. As the atmosphere turns colder, wet snow could mix in over the higher elevations in Northwestern Connecticut. Lows will range from 35 degrees in the Litchfield Hills, to 40-45 across much of the state.
THANKSGIVING DAY…
The storm will move into the Canadian Maritimes tomorrow, Thanksgiving Day. A few rain and snow showers will linger into the morning. Otherwise, the sky should become partly sunny. A northwest wind on the backside of the storm will gust to 40 mph or higher! It is going to be a seasonably chilly day with highs in the 40s to near 50, but the wind will make it feel colder. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night, but it will be blustery and colder with lows 25-30.
BLACK FRIDAY…
Friday will be bright and sunny, but a brisk northerly breeze will continue to usher chilly air into the state. A stiff northerly breeze will send wind chills dropping into the teens Friday morning. Highs will range from 38-45. It’ll be a great day for holiday shopping, but you’ll need to bundle up. Wind chills will be in the 20s and lower 30s during the afternoon.
Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s, perhaps some teens in the normally colder locations. The wind will become lighter.
A WEEKEND STORM…
Saturday is the last day of November, and the month will end on a quiet note. High pressure to our north will keep us dry, but chilly. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. Highs will only be in the 30s and lower 40s. Saturday will be by far the better of the 2 weekend days to do some outdoor decorating for the holidays. It will also be a nice day to venture out to a local farm or nursery and bring home your Holiday tree.
The second half of the weekend is not looking good. A coastal storm could have a high impact on Holiday travel beginning Sunday and it could last well into the day Monday. Since the storm is still 5 days away, many things could change. Therefore, we won’t get too specific at this point with the eventual outcomes regarding snowfall and ice accumulations. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 30s to near 40 degrees, and we’ll likely have to deal with a cold north to northeasterly wind.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Wintry precipitation could have an impact on the Monday morning commute, but how big of an impact remains to be seen. Once again, everything hinges on the storm track and precipitation type. Both the GFS and the European Model have the storm lasting throughout the day, ending Monday night. A cold northerly wind will likely limit highs to the 30s and lower 40s.
Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs 40-45.
RECORD COLD LAST THANKSGIVING…
Thanksgiving Day in 2018 was on November 22nd. It went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving Day was also broken. Prior to last Thanksgiving, the record was 12 degrees set on November 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving Day, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded on any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average temperature this cold for the autumn season.
The very next day, on Black Friday (November 23, 2018), a new slew of records were set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. It was also the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marked the coldest all-time low for the month!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
