CLOUDY TONIGHT
Clouds will continue to cover the sky and an isolated flurry will be possible, all as a storm system over the southeastern coastline starts its northern trek toward the New England coastline. Clouds will generally thicken. The air will cool off a few degrees, and below freezing in some locations in interior parts of the state. Patchy drizzle may start to form by morning and, in areas where the temperature is at freezing or below, freezing may occur.
NEXT WEEK
Light showers Monday
We may have a few isolated showers and drizzle. In the northern half of the state, there may be a little bit of icing, as any showers that do come cold interact with pockets of air near or just below freezing.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect tomorrow morning due to the possible icing.
This precipitation will be due to a storm that will be passing out to sea well to the east of New England. Other than the light precipitation described, this storm will not have a major impact on the state, generally. More of the day will be overcast, breezy and raw with highs ranging from the upper 30s in the cool spots to the middle 40s at the coast.
The best chance for precipitation may come Monday night and Tuesday morning as a wave moves up the Appalachians and sends a more organized batch of rain into the region. The rain should end by dawn Tuesday.
Milder Tuesday
We will get a break from the wet weather bu noon Tuesday. The storms that will have plagues us Monday will leave and high pressure will build into the region. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees, which will be a little more comfortable.
Isolated shower Wednesday
A second ocean storm will track far to the east of New England on Wednesday. Therefore, it will have a minimal impact on our weather. A rain or wet snow shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy and highs should range from 45-50.
Sunny and milder Thursday
A ridge of high pressure will move across the Northeast on Thursday. Therefore, it should be a tranquil day with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the lower 50s.
Showers by Friday
A cold front could produce a passing rain shower Thursday night or Friday. Before the cold air takes hold, temperatures could rise well into the 50s. The air will turn much colder Friday night and Saturday.
Colder Saturday and Sunday
Saturday will be colder. Highs will struggle t reach into the lower 40s, despite increasing sun. A strong northwesterly wind will make the air feel colder. As high pressure builds into the region from Canada, clouds will become fewer in number.
The wind will abate Sunday, but the air will remain in the chilly 40s. Partly cloudy skies will continue, courtesy of high pressure.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
