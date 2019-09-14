THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Expect scattered showers, with even some embedded thunder this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be fairly mild, in the 60s and lower 70s, if you have plans out and about… then, they’ll bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight.
THE REST OF WEEKEND…
A cold front pushes offshore early Sunday, then high pressure builds in (briefly), for the second half of the weekend. That being said, there could be early morning, lingering showers, before clearing takes place. With increasing sunshine, temperatures Sunday should top out near 80! Not bad, given our average high is 75° for the Hartford Area.
THE WEEK AHEAD…
A disturbance will move through the region Monday that will bring another chance for some showers (perhaps a rumble of thunder). Highs will be in the 70s.
Beyond Monday, a really nice stretch of dry, storm-free weather is shaping up! Through midweek, morning lows will be cool, in the 40s and 50s; then afternoon highs, under ample sunshine, should only be in the lower 70s (a bit below average for mid-September).
By the end of the week, temperatures should trend upward. By Friday, we’re close to 80 again under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
NEXT WEEKEND…
If our long-range models hold, next weekend as of now, appears to also feature dry weather and some late-summer warmth with highs above 80!
THE TROPICS…
Humberto continues to bring large swells, rough surf, etc to the Atlantic coastline of the southeastern US. This system is expected to stay offshore as it parallels the coast, before turning to the northeast, the east … and eventually moving out to sea, well south of Southern New England.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
