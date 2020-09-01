SEPTEMBER IS HERE…
Today, September 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure centered over the Canadian Maritimes will move eastward and this will allow a warm front to advance toward New England from the south and west. As a result, the sky will become cloudy and spotty showers will develop after midnight. There may be some drizzle as well. It won’t be as cool as recent nights. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY…
With an approaching warm front, tomorrow will be the transition day from cool and dry to warm and humid. Highs will be mostly in the 70s due to abundant cloud cover, but the humidity will become more noticeable. We can also expect spotty showers and perhaps some morning drizzle. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out especially tomorrow night.
HEAT RETURNS THURSDAY…
It is going to feel much more like summer again on Thursday. How high temperatures climb will greatly depend on the amount of sunshine we’ll see. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s, perhaps the upper 80s over interior portions of the state. The humidity will be high as well. A few isolated or widely scattered showers may pop up in the afternoon heat, but many towns will remain dry.
A cold front will reach Connecticut by late Thursday night, but it will arrive with little fanfare. The risk of showers will be low.
FRIDAY…
The cold front will slowly move across Southern New England on Friday. The humidity will tend to drop as the day progresses, but the air will remain warm. Highs will be in the 80s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be quite low.
The air will finally turn cooler Friday night. Temperatures will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas by dawn!
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
We are looking good! The holiday weekend will start out mild, but it will end up warm. Thanks to high pressure, Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will range from 75-80, and the air will be dry. There will be a pleasant breeze as well. The mercury will dip into the 50s Saturday night, which will make for some great sleeping weather.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer. After a cool morning, temperatures will likely reach the lower 80s during the afternoon. Beach temperatures will range from 75-80 as a south to southwesterly breeze freshens during the afternoon.
Monday, Labor Day, will be quite warm with highs in the 80s away from the coast. A strong southerly breeze will develop as a cold front approaches the region from the west. The cold front could bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the state late Monday, but they could hold off until Monday night.
TUESDAY…
If the front hangs up near the coast of New England, Tuesday could be mostly cloudy with showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. For now, we are forecasting highs in the lower 80s.
AUGUST 2020…
The average temperature during the month of August was 74.6 degrees in Windsor Locks, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. That is 2.7 degrees above normal. It was also a tie for the 6th warmest August on record, which is quite impressive since records date back to 1905! Total rainfall for the month was 2.20”, which is 1.73” below normal.
A bigger headline is the rainfall deficit for the timespan of June 1 through August 31st, known as Meteorological Summer. With only 4.42” of rain measured for the 3-month period, the deficit is 8.04” for the Hartford Area! It is for this reason parts of northern CT are in a “Severe Drought.” Conversely, at Bridgeport, the deficit is negligible (-0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same timeframe.
AN AMAZING RECORD BROKEN…
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday, August 25h. It was the 39th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. This is an incredible record to break since the seasonal average is 17 days 90 or higher. Plus, records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. That is 115 years of official record keeping!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
