GOOD MORNING!
We're dealing with lots of lightning and some beneficial rainfall this morning. Right now, at 3:20 am, we've got a cluster of storms located right over Middlesex and New London Counties, and we're seeing a good amount of lightning. These storms are moving swiftly across the area, headed east, and should be gone within the next hour or so. But don't be fooled. There's another batch of showers and thunderstorms right near the NY/CT border that's moving in our direction. We've got to get through all of this activity over the course of the next 3 hours, then things should start to wind down. Once these early morning storms have moved through, we're going to be in great shape for the rest of the day.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
In the wake of the cold front that's producing this nasty weather this morning, today and the rest of the week will feature a tranquil weather pattern as high pressure builds into the region. While we could use some rain, and we're getting some this morning, the next few days will be dry. Temperatures will continue running near if not below normal, for a change. We anticipate morning lows in the 50s to lower 60s, great for sleeping with the windows open. High temperatures will be within a few degrees of 80 through Thursday. Additionally, the humidity will be quite low, making it feel quite comfortable! Friday, a warming trend commences.
THE WEEKEND…
Not only will it be warmer, but the humidity will increase over the weekend. Temperatures will swing back above normal, perhaps close to 90 Saturday (away from the Sound). As of now, both Saturday and Sunday appear to be primarily dry. There could be a late-day shower Saturday, perhaps an isolated storm Sunday. There is some uncertainty regarding the arrival of a front and how quickly (or slowly) it exits Southern New England. Regardless, a washout does not seem likely.
NEXT WEEK…
Currently, Monday looks to feature more clouds than sun with a chance for showers. High will be in the 80s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
5 HEAT WAVES IN 2020, SO FAR…
The first heat wave of the year was in June, and it lasted 5 days, from the 20th to the 24th. In July, we had three heat waves. The first lasted three days, from the 11th to the 13th. The second lasted 6 days, from the 18th to the 23rd. The third heat wave lasted 8 days! It started on July 25th and it ended on August 1st. The 5th heat wave of the year began on 8/8 and lasted 5 days.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
