YESTERDAY'S RECAP…
Prior to the rain and storms that moved through the state, temperatures peaked in the low to mid-90s in many spots (thanks to the breaks in the cloud cover, allowing the sun to do its thing). Officially at Bradley Int’l Airport, the high was 96, just 1 degree off the record of 97 from 1999!
Strong thunderstorms produced damaging wind in some communities, that was the case in Oxford. Those storms also produced torrential rain, on the order of 2 to 3” in Northern Tolland County where a Flash Flood Warning was posted. Some towns reported minor power outages.
As of now, July ’19 is on track to be one of the hottest on record!
THUNDERSTORMS AND HEAVY RAIN…
You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy today as the potential exists for more rain. While it won’t rain all day, there will be scattered downpours and perhaps some rumbles of thunder. Due to the clouds and wet weather, temperatures will be held into the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. If, however, we’re able to see more sunshine (like we did yesterday), temperatures could go much higher.
OUR NEXT (3RD) AND MOST EXTREME HEAT WAVE OF ’19…
We’ll end the week with a surge of heat and humidity. After morning fog burns off tomorrow, a partly to mostly sunny sky will help to boost temperatures into the 90s. While most of the state will be dry, we can’t rule out an isolated late day storm. Saturday looks to be even hotter (perhaps close to 100 away from Long Island Sound). If 100 is achieved at Bradley Int’l Airport, the record for July 20th will be tied (it’s from 1991). Sunday will be hot again, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Over the 3-day period, the heat combined with high humidity will lead to dangerous conditions as heat index values could go as high as 110 degrees! At area beaches, expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s! There is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for Saturday for the entire state.
While most of the weekend will be dry, there is just a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm late Saturday and at night, then again late Sunday.
The brutal heat and humidity will last into Monday, then end with the passage of a cold front that will likely produce scattered thunderstorms.
Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as of now, look to be dry and seasonably warm with lower humidity!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). Remember, we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher to classify as a heat wave. We’ve now had a grand total of 14 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradlely Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
