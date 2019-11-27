THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A storm will track through New England tonight, and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut this evening. Showers are likely early this evening, and there will still be a chance for a shower overnight. In the higher elevations of Northwestern Connecticut, a change to wet snow can be expected. For most of the state, that will not be a concern. However, a northwesterly wind will strengthen in the pre-dawn hours and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 35-43 from northwest to southeast across the state.
A WINDY THANKSGIVING…
Last year, we had record cold on Thanksgiving Day (November 22nd)! This year, Thanksgiving will be seasonably chilly with highs 45-50. However, the northwest wind will gust to 40 mph or higher, and the wind chill will dip into the 20s and 30s. A rain or wet snow shower will be possible in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny as a strong storm moves out to sea, away from New England.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night, but it will be blustery and colder, with lows 25-30.
BLACK FRIDAY…
A huge high pressure system over Central Canada will push dry, chilly air southward across all of New England on Friday. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only range from the upper 30s in the hills to the middle 40s elsewhere. A tight pressure gradient means we’ll still have a brisk north to northwesterly wind, although the gusts won’t be quite as intense. The wind chill will be in the 20s and low 30s much of the day. The weather will not slow you down if you have plans to do some holiday shopping, but you’ll need to bundle up.
Friday night will be clear and much colder with lows in the 20s, perhaps the teens in the normally colder locations.
A WEEKEND STORM…
Saturday is the last day of November, and the month will end on a quiet note. High pressure to our north will keep us dry, but chilly. The sky will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s. A brisk northerly breeze will become lighter as the day progresses. Saturday will be by far the better of the 2 weekend days to do some outdoor decorating for the holidays. It will also be a nice day to venture out to a local farm or nursery to select your holiday tree, which is always a fun thing to do the weekend after Thanksgiving! Saturday night will be quite cold with lows in the teens and lower 20s. The sky will start out clear, then we can expect increasing cloudiness toward dawn.
The second half of the weekend is not looking good. In fact, a long duration coastal storm could have a high impact on holiday travel beginning Sunday, the 1st day of December. We’ll be ok Sunday morning, but by midday or during the afternoon we’ll have to deal with snow or a wintry mix, that may include sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 30s over interior portions of the state. If you have travel plans Sunday, you may want to hit the roads early in the day.
For Sunday night and Monday, precipitation type will be determined by the storm track. A track close to the New England Coast could mean a period of rain for much of the state. An offshore track, closer to the benchmark (40 degrees north, 70 degrees west), would favor snow or an icy mix. There is the potential for heavy snow or a heavy wintry mix that could have a high impact on the Monday morning commute. However, since the storm is still 4 days away, many things could change. The storm may not come to an end completely until Tuesday morning. Therefore, we’ll need to be prepared for a long duration storm no matter what the precipitation type(s). The storm will also produce a strong north or northeasterly wind Sunday night and Monday. Highs on Monday should be held to the 30s and lower 40s.
Because this storm is coming at a bad time when many of you will be traveling home after a long holiday weekend, we have decided to issue an Early Warning Weather Alert from Sunday afternoon through Monday!
BEYOND MONDAY…
Weather conditions will improve on Tuesday. There may be some lingering snow in the morning, then we should see brighter skies in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and chilly with highs 38-44.
Wednesday should be partly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s.
RECORD COLD LAST THANKSGIVING…
Thanksgiving Day in 2018 was on November 22nd. It went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving Day was also broken. Prior to last Thanksgiving, the record was 12 degrees set on November 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving Day, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded on any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average temperature this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
The very next day, on Black Friday (November 23, 2018), a new slew of records were set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. It was also the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marked the coldest all-time low for the month!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
