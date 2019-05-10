THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A cold front will move across Connecticut by midnight. In advance of the front, showers are likely this evening, some of which will be briefly heavy. There is even a chance for a thunderstorm. Some storms could produce gusty wind in the Northwest Hills. It is going to be a muggy evening with dew points around 60. Temperatures will range from 60-65 across much of the state.
Later tonight, after the front passes through, the sky will become partly cloudy and temperatures will bottom out close to 50 degrees by dawn.
THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Tomorrow will be the best day for outdoor activities! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a dry northwesterly breeze. Gusts to over 20 mph are likely. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Clouds will overspread the state Saturday night, and the mercury will bottom out in the 40s.
The first in a series of coastal storms will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Sunday, Mother’s Day. It looks like most of the rain will remain to the south of Connecticut, but it will be a close call. Some models are still forecasting more rain than others. For now, we are forecasting a mostly cloudy day with a risk for showers. However, much of the day should be rain-free. The air will be cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY…
The last, and strongest, in the series of coastal storms will bring rain to the state on Monday. It could be a soaking all-day rain. It’ll be breezy and raw too with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
This will be a slow-moving storm with a cut-off low developing aloft over New England. Therefore, more rain is likely on Tuesday. Once again, it will be breezy and unseasonably cool with highs only in the 50s. Between now and the end of the day Tuesday, we could pick up 1-3” of rain across the state, which is the last thing we need!
WEDNESDAY…
Weather conditions will improve by midweek as the upper level low lifts away to the north and east of New England. Wednesday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The next disturbance will spread clouds and showers into the state on Thursday, especially during the afternoon. Highs should range from 65-70.
A return to fair weather appears likely for the end of the week. Friday should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW…
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.