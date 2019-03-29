AFTERNOON UPDATE...
We’ll end the week primarily cloudy with showers. Regardless, temps will be a couple of degrees milder than yesterday.
The weekend forecast is on track. Saturday, the warming trend peaks with highs 65-70 inland (cooler along the coast, near 60). It will also be breezy, with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday, a cold front moves in… bringing rain and cooler weather.
Next week starts out chilly, but dry. Wednesday is the next timeframe of interest due to a potential coastal storm. It’s currently a situation where we could see some snow mix in across the Hills of NW CT… elsewhere, it would be just rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------------
TODAY…
A cold front will move southward across Central and Northern New England today, then it will stall. Here in Connecticut, we can expect mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers are likely. However, much of the day will be dry. Due to the cloud cover, high temperatures will probably be limited to the 50s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 40s. There may be a lingering shower or two.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
Our warming trend will peak tomorrow with highs in the 60s. Temperatures could top out close to 70 degrees over portions of Northern Connecticut in towns like Enfield and Windsor Locks. A strong southerly breeze will keep highs in the 50s along the immediate coast. Wind gusts to 30 mph or higher seem likely. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow, but a brief shower can’t be completely ruled out. Saturday night will be breezy and mild with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Showers are much more likely on Sunday. That’s when a strong cold front will move across the state. The front will move through during the morning hours or by midday. Therefore, high temperatures will probably be limited to the 50s. Some late day clearing is possible as a drier northwesterly flow develops on the heels of the front.
The air will turn much cooler Sunday night as temperatures drop to near 30 degrees by dawn Monday.
THE FIRST WEEK OF APRIL…
Monday, April 1st, will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 40s to near 50. High pressure will move into New England Monday night. That means the sky will remain clear and the wind will be light. This will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many outlying areas.
Strong high pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday. A cool east to northeasterly flow will develop across all of Southern New England. Highs Tuesday will likely range from the 40s at the coast to the lower 50s inland. Morning sunshine is expected to give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.
We’ll have to keep an eye on a coastal storm for late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Both the GFS and the European Model are now forecasting precipitation for Connecticut with a track closer to the coast. The GFS is the colder of the 2 models, which means we would see a chilly rain, perhaps a wintry mix at some point. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting rain. Highs Wednesday will probably be in the upper 40s and lower 50s and there should be a strong north or northeasterly breeze with a storm offshore.
A return to fair weather appears likely on Thursday. For now, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
