THIS MORNING…
High pressure moved away to the east of New England overnight, and the southerly flow around the high held temperatures up. Some clouds are holding temperatures up as well. A few widely scattered light rain showers moved over SE CT a littler earlier this morning, but that rain moved into Rhode Island and away from us! It's fairly mild out there this morning, with temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s!
TODAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west today. The sky will be mostly cloudy and a few showers are likely. However, today will not be a washout by any means. The air will turn milder with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
The front will move away to the east of New England tonight. The sky will become clear and temperatures will dip into the 30s.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will move into the Northeast tomorrow and that means we’ll enjoy a very pleasant day, although it will be breezy and seasonably cool with highs in the lower 50s. The sky will be mostly sunny.
Wednesday night will be clear to partly cloudy, and lows should range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A storm is likely for the end of the week, but the impact it will have on Connecticut will greatly depend on the precise storm track. The storm will approach New England from the west on Thursday. Therefore, sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and rain is possible toward evening. Highs will range from 50-55.
Rain might mix with or change to snow in parts of the state Thursday night. This will most likely happen to the north of the I-84 corridor. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s and 30s with the coldest readings in the Litchfield Hills where some snow is more likely.
Again, the storm track is critical. We will say the European Model has been trending a little warmer over the last few runs with a track closer to the coast. Therefore, the best chance for some snow will be in the Northwest Hills, and the least amount of snow (if any) will fall in coastal and southeastern portions of the state. The storm will be progressive, which means it will move along at a steady pace. Therefore, precipitation should end by midday and the afternoon will be partly sunny. However, it will be windy and cold with highs only in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The mercury will dip solidly into the 20s Friday night with some teens possible. The wind chill will be in the upper single digits and teens!
THE WEEKEND…
It will feel more like winter this weekend, but it should be nice and quiet. Saturday will be mostly sunny since there will be a ridge of high pressure in place. Highs should range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s, and it will be breezy.
High pressure will move offshore on Sunday, and a cold front will approach New England from the west. Therefore, a southerly flow of milder air will develop. Temperatures should reach the 40s to near 50 degrees Sunday afternoon. We can expect an increase in cloud cover, but showers should hold off until Sunday night.
MONDAY…
Snow and rain showers are possible Monday morning, then the rest of the day should be dry and chilly with highs in the 40s. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
OCTOBER 2019…
October went into the record books as a mild and wet month for the Greater Hartford Area. The average temperature was 55.2 degrees at Bradley International, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. Rainfall was 6.94”, which is 2.57” above normal. The warmest temperature was 83 degrees on October 2nd, and the coldest temperature was 33 degrees on the 5th and the 16th. The high temperature on Halloween was 74 degrees, which is a tie for the 2nd warmest Halloween on record!
WINTER STORM ALFRED & SUPERSTORM SANDY…
It was on October 29th in 2011 when a freak pre-Halloween storm named Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy wet snow. Heavy snow fell in the afternoon and evening, and it all came to an end shortly after midnight. When it was over, 884,000 customers were left in the dark. It was the worst power outage on record for Connecticut! Some customers were without power for 2 weeks. More than a foot of wet snow fell on some Connecticut towns and this happened when many trees still had plenty of leaves. As a result, numerous trees and powerlines came crashing to the ground. Halloween was cancelled or postponed in many communities due to the dangerous conditions.
Exactly 1 year later, on October 29th in 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey. There was plenty of damage in Connecticut as well with historic coastal flooding. Winds gusted to hurricane force, reaching 76 mph in Groton and Bridgeport. Numerous trees and powerlines were knocked down. It was the state’s 2nd worst power outage on record with more than 856,000 customers left in the dark.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
