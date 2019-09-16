THE WEEK AHEAD…
A disturbance will move through Southern New England today, and that will bring a chance for showers (perhaps a rumble of thunder). Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will be in the 70s. The clouds will clear away tonight, as drier cooler air overspreads the state from north to south. Temperatures will dip to near 50 by dawn.
High pressure will set up shop in the Northeast for the rest of the week, and that means we’ll enjoy a lengthy stretch of gorgeous weather! Tomorrow and Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Both days will be a little cooler than normal. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70s. Highs will be closer to 70 degrees on Wednesday. The nights will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40s and lower 50s.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. After a cool morning with lows in the 40s, temperatures are expected to rise well into the 70s Thursday afternoon. By Friday afternoon, we’ll have a good shot at 80 degrees!
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
The warming trend will peak this upcoming weekend! Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s. Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s! It is the last weekend of the summer season, since autumn will officially begin on Monday, September 23rd with the equinox occurring at 3:50 in the morning.
THE TROPICS…
Humberto is now a Category One hurricane. As of late early this morning, Humberto had 85 mph maximum sustained winds and was centered about 760 west of Bermuda. Humberto will start moving toward the east (away from the United States) and the center could pass near or just to the north of Bermuda by Wednesday night. Humberto is expected to pass well to the east of New England next weekend.
