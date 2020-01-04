THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2020
Rainy spells today
Today will be wet at times. Low pressure will track near or just to the south of New England, which will cause a few periods of rain. Plus, a cool north to northeasterly flow will limit highs to the low and middle 40s.
Snow showers tonight
Rain could briefly change to wet snow in parts of the state tonight, but there will be little or no snow accumulation. As it loos now, there won’t be enough moisture available to continue the precipitation very long, once temperatures have cooled sufficiently for snow. Lows will range from 30-35.
Windy Sunday
The storm will move away from New England on Sunday. In its wake, there will be a strong northwesterly wind throughout the day. Gusts to 40 mph are possible. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s. There may be some patchy clouds in the morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows 25-30. The wind will gradually subside.
NEXT WEEK
Flurries Monday
A weak disturbance will pass through the state on Monday with a few flurries or snow showers in the morning. The rest of the day will feature a mix of clouds and some sunshine. It’ll be breezy, but not too cold with highs 40-45.
Mid-week storm Tuesday & Wednesday
Tuesday will start out dry, but a coastal storm will spread snow or a wintry mix into the state by evening. Before the precipitation arrives, temperatures should reach 40-45. The wintry precipitation will be become steadier and heavier Tuesday night and it could linger into early Wednesday morning. It is still to early to forecast snowfall accumulations, but some accumulation is certainly possible over interior portions of the state. This could have an impact on the Wednesday morning commute. We’ll be in much better shape Wednesday afternoon. The sky will be partly sunny, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the 30s. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph or higher.
Partly sunny Thursday
Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy, and seasonably cold with lows 20-25 and highs in the 30s.
Milder Friday
The flow will turn southerly on Friday as an area of high pressure moves off the East Coast. That means, milder weather can be expected. After a cold morning with lows 20-25, temperatures will rebound nicely, reaching the low and middle 40s during the afternoon. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and rain may arrive Friday night.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.