MONDAY RECAP…
Today started out cloudy, then the sun came out in full force this afternoon. High temperatures ranged from the middle 40s to the lower 50s! In the Greater Hartford Area, the high was right around 50 degrees, which is the normal (average) high for March 21st! The normal high for February 3rd is just 36 degrees.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A weak ridge of high pressure will crest over Southern New England this evening. Therefore, it will be a very quiet evening with a mainly clear sky and light winds. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s then into the 30s. Overnight lows will range from 25-35 across the state. We will likely see an increase in cloud cover before dawn.
TUESDAY…
A weak area of low pressure will move across New England tomorrow. As a result, the sky will be generally cloudy, and we will likely see some showers. Showers are most likely from mid-morning through early afternoon. Despite little or no sunshine, temperatures will rise well into the 40s.
A cold front will settle to the south of New England tomorrow night. A few more rain showers are possible and there could be a wintry mix in some locations. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will move into Northern New England on Wednesday and we can expect improving weather conditions here in Connecticut. The sky will be mostly cloudy, but we may see a little sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Wednesday evening will be dry, but snow and an icy mix will develop around or shortly after midnight. Lows will be in the 20s.
THURSDAY…
A storm will move into the Great Lakes Region on Thursday, and a warm front will move up the coast toward Southern New England. Initially, the air will be cold enough for an icy mix and snow Thursday morning. The morning commute could be slick, especially over interior portions of the state. As the day progresses, we should see a change to all rain as temperatures rise close to 40 degrees inland, and into the 40s at the coast. Rain should taper off to showers during the afternoon.
Rain will become steadier and heavier Thursday night as another area of low pressure moves northward into Southern New England. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY…
The Friday morning commute will be wet with plain rain. Temperatures will be above freezing. Rain may end as a wintry mix or snow around midday, but any accumulation of snow should be very minor. We should see a little sunshine break through the clouds Friday afternoon, and temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. A brisk northwesterly wind will develop as the storm moves rapidly away to the north of Connecticut.
The northwesterly flow will deliver a shot of cold air Friday night. The mercury will dip into the range of 15-25.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be partly sunny and seasonably cold. Highs will be in the 30s. Partly cloudy skies will give way to increasing cloudiness Saturday night, and overnight lows will be in the 20s.
A weak wave of low pressure will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Sunday. Therefore, we expect a period of light snow in the morning, but that will go away during the afternoon and we should see some partial clearing. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and it won’t be too cold with highs in the 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
JANUARY 2020...
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature will come in at 33.1 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0 degrees above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70 degrees on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS...
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
