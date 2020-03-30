THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
An area of low pressure will keep the threat of showers going through a good part of the night, but they should end by daybreak. In the higher elevations, wet snow will mix in, but there should be little or no snow accumulation. It is going to be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.
TUESDAY…
A large area of low pressure in the upper regions of the atmosphere will swirl around over the Northeast through midweek, then it will slowly shift to the east of New England by the end of the week. This will keep the atmosphere cool, and there will be showers from time to time. However, we don’t expect any big storms and our weather will be dry most of the time.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. There will be a chance for a shower in the afternoon and evening. We’ll likely see some clearing tomorrow night, and temperatures will drop to near freezing.
WEDNESDAY…
At the surface, a big storm will move off the Carolina Coast on Wednesday. The storm will track far to the south of New England. Here in Connecticut, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the lower 50s. The risk of a shower will be low.
The mercury will dip into the 30s Wednesday night under a partly cloudy sky.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Thursday will be partly sunny, breezy and cool with highs 50-55. An area of clouds and showers will pinwheel around the upper level low, and this area of moisture will rotate from north to south across New England throughout the day. Showers could reach Connecticut by Thursday evening. More showers are possible Thursday night and Friday morning, then drier air will move down from the north during the day Friday. Therefore, the sky should become partly to mostly sunny. It’ll be breezy and seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
By this weekend, the large upper level low will move away far to the east of New England. This will allow a ridge of high pressure to move into the region. Therefore, we’ll likely enjoy a dry weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny, and the air will remain cool. Highs will be in the low and middle 50s. Saturday night will be clear, calm and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Sunday is looking good too! We took showers out of the forecast. All signs are pointing toward the showers holding off until Sunday night. Sunday should start out sunny, then some clouds may mix in during the afternoon. After a chilly morning, the air will turn a little milder. Highs should range from 55-60.
MONDAY…
Showers are expected to linger into Monday morning, then the sky should become partly sunny. We are forecasting a comfortable day with highs 60-65.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
