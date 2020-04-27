STILL WET TODAY
Just like yesterday, today will be wet too. The same storm system that arrived yesterday will not be quick to go. Showers will continue through the day, and get this, enough cold air may infiltrate the hills that we may have a few wet snowflakes. Although accumulation will be hard to accomplish, Mother Nature may dust some of the highest hills with a coating of snow. Slowly during the evening, the precipitation will dissipate. Highs today will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The normal high for this time of year should be closer to 65!
FAIR WEATHER TUESDAY
The weather will improve tomorrow. A high pressure cell will move into the state from the west. The result will be a beautiful, slightly cooler than average day. Partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s will be likely.
A NICE DAY WEDNESDAY
Most of Wednesday will also bring fair weather, although the cell of high pressure will be moving east, and low pressure with its leading warm front will be approaching. The day will begin with partly sunny skies, but clouds will fill in towards the latter part of the afternoon. A wind from the northeast will develop, bringing cooler temps from the Maritimes. Highs will be in the 50s.
RAIN POSSIBLE THURSDAY
Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. As the storm system discussed above comes closer, and the warm front passes to our north, rain will be likely. Elevated instability may also come with this storm, especially when the warm front has passed and the cold front is approaching. This instability will help to create downpours, and perhaps some lightning and thunder. Right now, we are forecasting highs in the upper 50s
UNSETTLED FRIDAY/NICE SATURDAY
Unsettled weather will continue Friday. Scattered showers will be possible, as an upper level low pressure system glides across the region. Saturday looks great at this time, with mostly sunny skies and temps in the lower 60s.
SUNNY AND MILD SUNDAY
Sunday will be sunny and mild. High pressure will bring about mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
