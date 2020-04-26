OCCASIONALLY WET TONIGHT
We will continue to have scattered showers in the area overnight. The storm system responsible for today’s clouds and rain will continue to move east, to the south of New England, and out to sea. Due to the storm’s size, we will still be under its influence, with scattered showers continuing all the way to dawn. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
STILL WET MONDAY
Monday will be wet, too. The same storm system that will have arrived Sunday will not be quick to go. Periods of rain will continue, especially during the morning. Enough cold air may infiltrate into the hills such that high elevations may have a few wet snowflakes. Although accumulation will be hard to accomplish, Mother Nature may dust some of the highest hills with a coating of snow. Slowly during the afternoon, the precipitation will dissipate. The clouds will likely linger, however, as will the chilly air. Highs again will only be in the 40s and lower 50s.
FAIR WEATHER TUESDAY
The weather will improve Tuesday. A high pressure cell will move into the state from the west. The result will be a beautiful, slightly cooler than average day. Partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s will be likely.
CLOUDIER WEDNESDAY
Most of Wednesday will also bring fair weather. Although the cell of high pressure will be moving east and low pressure, with its leading warm front, will be approaching, most of the day will be dry. The day will also begin with partly sunny weather, but clouds will fill in the sky as the afternoon comes. A wind from the northeast will develop, bringing forth a cooler regime from the Maritimes. Highs will be in the 50s. A few showers will start to drift into the state either during the late afternoon or evening, as the system gets closer.
RAIN POSSIBLE THURSDAY
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. As the storm system comes closer and a warm front passes to our north, rain will be likely. Elevated instability may also come with this storm, especially when the warm front has passed and the cold front is approaching. This instability will help to make downpours and, perhaps, lightning and thunder.
Right now, we are forecasting highs in the mid 50s, with the idea that no sun will appear through the clouds. Should sun break through the clouds at any point during the day, highs would pass 60 degrees.
UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Unsettled weather will continue Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible, as an upper level low pressure system glides across the region. These will sometimes allow for sunshine mixed with clouds, but then as the air warms with the sun, clouds congest and showers become most likely. So, as the air warms in the peekaboo sun, the shower chance will increase.
SUNNY AND MILD SUNDAY
Sunday will be sunny and mild. High pressure will bring about partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
