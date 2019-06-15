THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND
Tonight
As you may have already noticed, more clouds have been coming into the sky. As time goes on tonight, these clouds will thicken. The humidity will also slowly increase as persistent southwesterly wind continues to source muggier air over the Mid-Atlantic. Once the moisture field is rich enough well after midnight, a few showers could sneak into the state. The added humidity, wind, and clouds will all make for a warmer night; the air will be mild with lows mostly in the 60s.
Father’s Day
There will be the risk of showers and possibly a thunderstorm at any point Father’s Day; however, there will be lengthy spells of dry weather too. A cold front passing through the state from the northwest will be the root cause of this risk. The sky will otherwise be mostly cloudy, and the air will turn more humid. Since sunshine will be limited, temperatures could stay in the 70s. However, there is the potential for warmer weather with highs in the 80s should we see more in the way of sunshine. For now, we are “splitting the difference” by forecasting highs near 80 degrees.
Showers are likely Sunday night. Plus, it will be mild and a bit muggy with lows in the 60s.
MONDAY
There will still be a risk of showers and thunder as Sunday’s cold front stalls over or just south of Connecticut. We are forecasting highs around 80 degrees, but temperatures will greatly depend on exactly where the front stalls. If the front stalls in Connecticut, parts of the state could have highs in the 70s while other parts of the state reach the 80s. The air will remain humid.
TUESDAY
Showers will be possible Tuesday morning, but the front should shift to the south of New England as the day progresses. Therefore, Tuesday afternoon should be dry with a low risk of showers. The sky should become partly sunny and the humidity with drop slightly. The air will be warm with highs in the low and middle 80s expected.
WEDNESDAY
We may have showers or a period of rain Wednesday. Previous forecasts had called for partly sunny skies. Unfortunately, the models have, with persistent resolve, changed course and prognosticated rain. They are all seeing that a storm system will develop along the stalled front. It will spread showers and thunderstorms into the state Wednesday morning and linger into the afternoon. There could be a period of steady, heavy rain at some point during this event.
THURSDAY
Low pressure and an area of moisture will approach New England from the west on Thursday, but we should get through most of the day dry. A couple of showers may arrive by evening. A good part of the day should be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Rain is expected to spread over the state Thursday night and temperatures should bottom out in the lower 60s.
FRIDAY
There is the potential for a significant wave of low pressure for the end of the week. That means there is the potential for a soaking rain. Should we stay cloudy all day and maintain a northeasterly flow, temperatures will rise no higher than the 70s. In fact, temperatures could stay in the 60s.
SATURDAY
Although there may be a few showers in the area, the wet pattern should show signs of stopping as the stationary front dissolves and moves southeast of the region.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
