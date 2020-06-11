THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut this evening then it will move away to our east overnight. That means weather conditions will gradually improve. There will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms through midnight, then the sky will become partly cloudy in the pre-dawn hours. It is going to be quite muggy this evening, but the air will turn less humid overnight thanks to a drier northwesterly flow. Lows will range from 55-65.
FRIDAY…
With the frontal boundary offshore to the east of New England, we will end the week on a pleasant note. The sky will be mostly sunny tomorrow. The air will be warm, but the humidity will be in the comfortable range. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s. Dew point temperatures in the 50s, perhaps the upper 40s in some locations.
Friday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 50s in many outlying areas.
THE WEEKEND…
Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend. We expect highs in the middle 70s Saturday, and the humidity will be low. Sunshine may mix with some clouds during the afternoon, but our weather will remain dry throughout the day. Saturday night will be clear to partly cloudy and pleasant for sleeping with lows in the 50s.
It now looks like Sunday will be nice as well with a minimal chance for showers. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s and the humidity will remain low.
NEXT WEEK…
The forecast for Monday through is now becoming a little more clear-cut. An upper level low will form over the Eastern United States, but it will spin around too far to the south of New England to have an impact on our weather. Therefore, we are looking for pleasant weather conditions for much of next week with temperatures gradually rising.
Monday should be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs 75-80 away from the coast. Shoreline highs will be in the 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday should be partly sunny and comfortably warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
By Thursday, we may see a rising chance for showers, but that is iffy at best. The GFS model brings showers into the state, but the European Model keeps us dry,
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
