9:00 PM UPDATE…
It is a very pleasant evening, especially for early March! Temperatures at this hour range from 46 degrees in Groton to 61 degrees in Danbury and Windsor Locks, where the afternoon high was 74 degrees. It is 58 degrees in Waterbury, 59 degrees in Hartford, and 50 degrees in New Haven. There is some partial cloudiness, but the Full "Worm" Moon is shining brightly. A south to southwesterly breeze ranges from 3 mph in Danbury and New Haven to 12 mph in Windsor Locks.
Previous Discussion...
MONDAY RECAP…
Wow, what a day! The temperature topped 70 degrees over interior portions of the state this afternoon. However, no records were tied or broken for the Greater Hartford Area. The record high for March 9th is 81 degrees, set just 4 years ago in 2016. That is a tough record to break, since March 9th is the earliest day in the year where the temperature reached 80 degrees or higher. It was a different story in Bridgeport. The temperature reached 63 degrees today, which broke the March 9th record! The previous record was 61 degrees, set 3 years ago in 2017.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The Full “Worm” Moon will shine brightly this evening! It is also a Supermoon since the full moon will occur when the moon is within 90% of perigree, or its closest approach to Earth in orbit. The moon will appear brighter and bigger in the evening sky. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy this evening, so you will get a good look at the moon. Later tonight, we can expect some increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will quickly drop back into the 50s this evening, so it will be comfortable for stargazers. Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s overnight, which is close to the normal high for this time of year!
TUESDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. In advance of the front, there will be a strong south to southwesterly flow of mild air. Highs will range from the 50s at the coast to the 60s over interior portions of the state! However, it will feel cooler since the wind will gust to 30 mph or higher. The sky will become mostly cloudy, and there will be a rising chance for a shower in the afternoon.
The cold front will pass through Connecticut tomorrow night, and showers are likely. However, clouds and showers will clear away before dawn as a drier northwesterly flow develops. Temperatures will bottom out near 40.
WEDNESDAY…
Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind should become lighter during the afternoon.
A weak disturbance will pass through Southern New England Wednesday night. It will stir up some clouds and perhaps a couple of rain showers. The air will turn a little cooler. Lows in the 30s are expected.
THURSDAY…
It should be a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A northeasterly breeze will turn southeasterly during the afternoon. Highs will range from 50-55 with the coolest readings closer to the coast.
FRIDAY…
A storm system will move through the Northeast by the end of the week. Rain is likely Friday morning, then it will taper off to showers before ending during the afternoon. A northwesterly flow will develop on the heels of the departing storm later in the day. Highs will be in the 50s, but the air will turn colder Friday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF WINTER…
It is the last weekend of the winter season since spring will officially arrive the following week, on Thursday, March 19th. I believe spring will arrive earlier than it has in more than 100 years! However, it will feel more like late winter this weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny, windy and chilly. Temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 40s.
Saturday night will be blustery and cold with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
The chilly weather will continue Sunday. Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures may not rise out of the 40s. It'll be breezy as well.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The chilly weather will carry over into early next week. Monday morning will be cold with lows in the 20s, and afternoon highs in the 40s are expected for a third day in a row. It should be a nice day with sunshine giving way to some increase in cloud cover during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER...
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. Only 12 other Februarys have been warmer over the last 115 years. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was one of the least snowy on record with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. Instead, it was a tie for 10th place with the winter of 1948-1949, and 2016-2017. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees. The warmest temperature this winter was 70 degrees on January 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees only 10 days later on January 22nd.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
