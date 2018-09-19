9:00 PM UPDATE…
The sky is overcast across most of the state at this hour, but most of the state is dry. Temperatures range from 58 degrees in Danielson to 69 degrees in Bridgeport. The temperature is 66 degrees in Hartford, 67 in Waterbury, 66 in Danbury, 67 in New Haven, 63 in Willimantic, and 62 degrees in Norwich and Groton. Dew point temperatures range from the middle 50s in Eastern Connecticut to 64 degrees in Danbury. Over interior portions of the state there is a light east to northeasterly breeze, but Groton has a northeasterly wind that is averaging 15 mph and Bridgeport has an easterly wind that is averaging 13 mph.
Previous Discussion…
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
After a day with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees, cooler air will move into Connecticut tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. It’ll be a better night for sleeping thanks to the cooler, drier air. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy across the state.
TOMORROW AND FRIDAY…
High pressure will be in place over New England tomorrow and that means we’ll enjoy a very pleasant day. We can expect partly sunny skies and the wind will be light. Highs will range from 70-75 and the humidity will be low. The mercury will dip into the 50s tomorrow night before clouds overspread the state in advance of a warm front.
Changes are on the way for Friday. A vigorous low pressure system will race by to our north through Canada and a warm front will move through New England. A southwesterly breeze will gather strength during the afternoon and the air will turn warmer and more humid. Temperatures should rise well into the 70s to possibly near 80 degrees. Morning clouds will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. Despite warm front conditions, our weather is expected to remain dry.
A cold front will pass through the state Friday night. In advance of the front, there will be a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to our north Friday afternoon and evening. It looks like the storms will weaken considerably as they move into Connecticut after midnight. While the Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Northern Connecticut in a “slight” risk area for severe storms, we believe the risk of severe weather is low at this time. However, this is something we’ll have to keep an eye on!
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
There may be a lingering shower or two early Saturday morning. Otherwise, we expect a partly sunny, warm day with highs around 80 degrees. Cooler air will overspread the state Saturday night around the same time autumn begins! Autumn will officially arrive on at 9:54 in the evening. That’s when the autumnal equinox will occur. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by dawn Sunday.
A large high pressure system will move into New England on Sunday with cool, dry air. A front to the south of New England will be the focus of clouds and showers. However, we believe high pressure will win out. Therefore, we expect a refreshing day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Sunday night will be quite cool with lows 45-55 and the sky will be clear to partly cloudy.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will shift into Northern New England and Eastern Canada on Monday. Here in Connecticut, we’ll have a cool northeasterly to easterly wind. Temperatures may not rise out of the 60s. This ocean flow will also spread clouds into the state Monday afternoon and evening. Rain will likely move into the state Monday night.
By Tuesday, high pressure will move out into the Atlantic Ocean and this will allow a warm front to move northward into New England. The result will be periods of rain and perhaps even some thunder later in the day. Temperatures could stay in the 60s, but they could reach the 70s. It all depends on when the warm front arrives.
By Wednesday, we’ll be in the warm air sector. Temperatures should reach 80-85 and the air will be quite humid. Morning fog and drizzle should give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
