EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Statewide, we currently have scattered areas of sleet and freezing rain inland… it should continue in this manner for the next several hours. Fortunately, the power outages have been minor so far --- likely due to more sleet, than freezing rain. The precip has changed to a chilly rain along the shoreline. Overall, everything should begin to taper and become lighter in nature by the evening commute. As it is ending, a brief changeover to snow is possible (but no meaningful/additional accumulation is expected).
Tomorrow we’ll see the sun again, and while we’ll start the day dry… the afternoon will feature a chance for snow showers or squalls as an Arctic cold front pushes through the region. Any squalls that develop could briefly, but greatly, reduce visibility… and we could see a coating to an inch or so of snow. They’ll be scattered, so we can’t know for sure where they’ll pop up. Behind the front, it’s going to get VERY COLD (although record lows do not appear to be in jeopardy). The wind will be up, making it feel even colder. By Thursday morning, wind chill values could go well below zero.
We end the week storm-free, and the weekend will also feature dry weather with a warming trend (highs Saturday: 30s, highs Sunday: 40s).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
IT'S GOING TO BE A MESSY TUESDAY!
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire state...
It is going to be a very tricky morning commute with snow, sleet, freezing rain, depending on where you live. In Northern Connecticut, snow will change to sleet and freezing rain as the morning progresses. In southern portions of the state, sleet and freezing rain will change to a cold rain. Total snowfall is expected to range from 1-2” near the 1-95 corridor to 2-4” over interior portions of the state. There could be locally higher amounts in the higher elevations of Northern Litchfield County and perhaps Northern Tolland County. There will also be a significant amount of ice due to a period of freezing rain. Interior portions of the state could see a 0.10” to 0.40” of ice accretion. This much ice could lead to isolated/scattered power outages. Temperatures will slowly rise, with highs ranging from near freezing in the Litchfield Hills, to 33 or 34 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area, to the mid and upper 30s near the coast. While, conditions won’t be great for the afternoon ride home, there will be a big improvement over the morning commute.
The center of this storm will track just to the south of New England. This means cold air will be locked in at the surface, but at the same time there will be enough warming aloft to change snow over to an icy mix and a cold rain for some as the day progresses. The storm system will move away tonight, and that’s when the wintry precipitation will come to an end... and it could do so as some additional light snow.
TOMORROW...
We’ll start out the day with some sunshine, and temperatures will rise well into the 30s. But, an arctic cold front will move into the state Wednesday afternoon and with it, scattered snow showers and squalls. Some towns could pick up a quick inch of snow and this could make for slippery travel during the evening commute for parts of the state. By evening, a strong northwesterly wind will send temperatures dropping into 20s and the wind chill will dip into the single digits and lower teens. As the night progresses, the wind chill will drop to between zero and 15 below!
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be sunny, but windy and very cold. Highs will range from the teens in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-20s at the coast. For the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be around or just over 20 degrees. With a northwest wind gusting to over 30 mph, the wind chill will be in the single digits most of the day.
High pressure will approach New England from the west at night, and that means the wind will gradually subside. The mercury will dip into the single digits and lower teens under a clear sky.
FRIDAY…
We'll end the week with a lot of sunshine as high pressure will be in place across the region. After a very cold start, temperatures should reach the mid to upper 20s during the afternoon. While the wind won’t be too strong, there will be enough of a northerly breeze to notice.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Good news: We don’t have to worry about any storms over the weekend! Plus, temperatures will begin to rise. Saturday will be cold with morning lows 5-15, but afternoon highs will be in the low and mid-30s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the wind will be light.
Sunday will be even better. Morning lows will be in the 20s, but afternoon highs will range from 38-45. The sky should be partly sunny.
NEXT WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into Monday. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky, and highs in the low to mid-40s to kick off the Holiday week.
It looks like Tuesday, Christmas Eve, will be dry and mild with highs in the 40s. Wednesday, Christmas, should be dry and colder. Temperatures could be held to the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Scot Haney
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)…
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
19.5” … 2019
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
