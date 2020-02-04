THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will settle to the south of New England tonight. Rain showers will develop later this evening, and wet snow may mix in over the higher elevations in Northern Connecticut. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. Rain and snow showers will end by dawn. Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will move into far Northern New England tomorrow and it will push drier air southward into Connecticut. That means we can expect improving weather conditions. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s, and there will be a light northerly breeze.
Wednesday evening will be dry, but snow and an icy mix will develop after midnight. Lows will be in the 20s.
THURSDAY…
A storm will track to the west of New England on Thursday, and a warm front will move up the coast toward Connecticut. Initially, the air will be cold enough for snow followed by a period of sleet and freezing rain Thursday morning. The morning commute will be slick, especially over interior portions of the state. As the day progresses, we’ll see a change to all rain as temperatures rise close to 40 degrees inland, and into the 40s at the coast. Rain will taper off to showers during the afternoon, and we’ll be in much better shape for the afternoon drive home. Total snowfall will range from a slushy coating to an inch or two with the highest totals over Northern Connecticut. The accumulation of ice (ice accretion) will range from a few hundredths to perhaps as much as 0.20” over interior portions of the state. Fortunately, that won’t be enough ice to cause problems with power.
Rain will become steadier and heavier Thursday night as another area of low pressure moves northward into Southern New England. Depending on the track of the storm, there could be some thunder in parts of the state. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.
FRIDAY…
The Friday morning commute will be wet with plain rain. Temperatures will be above freezing statewide. Rain may end as a wintry mix or snow showers during the afternoon, but any accumulation of snow should be very minor. A little sunshine should break through the clouds Friday afternoon, and temperatures are expected to reach 40-45. A brisk northwesterly wind will develop in the afternoon as the storm moves rapidly away to the north of Connecticut. Wind gusts will reach 30-40 mph before the day is over. Total rainfall between Thursday and Friday could range from 1-2”. When the rain falls heavily Thursday night and early Friday, there could be issues with poor drainage flooding.
The northwesterly flow will deliver a shot of much colder air Friday night. The mercury will dip into the range of 15-25 and the sky will become mainly clear.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs will range from 30-35. Partly cloudy skies will give way to increasing cloudiness Saturday night, and overnight lows will range from 15-25.
A weak wave of low pressure will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Sunday. At this point, it does not look like a big storm. However, a light snowfall is possible. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a rain or wet snow shower will be possible. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 40s thanks to a milder southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front.
Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly colder with highs 40-45.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature will come in at 33.1 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0 degrees above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70 degrees on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
