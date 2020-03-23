THIS WEEK
Snow and rain Today & Early Tomorrow Morning
A storm will move into the state today. While this morning will be cloudy and dry, wet snow and rain will become likely later in the morning and throughout the afternoon. It is going to be a breezy, raw day with highs 40-45. Temperatures will drop during the afternoon as the precipitation becomes steadier and heavier. The storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tonight, then it will move away to the east of New England tomorrow. Rain and snow will continue tonight and it will linger into tomorrow morning.
Accumulating snow is possible with this storm, especially away from the coast and at higher elevations. Any accumulating snow will take place over NW/NE CT, especially in the highest elevations of the state. That's where one could see anywhere from 1-3" of snow. At low elevations, including in Hartford, the Farmington and Connecticut River Valleys, you can expect a coating to an inch. Along the shoreline and south of I-84, little snow will likely stick. Weather conditions will improve late tomorrow morning with some partial clearing. Temperatures are expected to reach 50-55 tomorrow afternoon.
Another storm Wednesday
Yet another storm will move into the Northeast by midweek. For now, it looks like rain or a wintry mix will develop Wednesday morning then precipitation should be mainly rain during the afternoon. We should let you know that there is model discrepancy, with one model showing all rain and another suggesting accumulating elevation-dependent snow. The day will otherwise be a breezy, raw day with highs in the 40s.
Mild Thursday and Friday
For now, it looks like the Thursday and Friday will be dry and mild. Highs will be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
Showers Saturday and Sunday
Another storm will come close Saturday. Scattered rain showers will pass Saturday. The sky will clear some later in the day, with dry weather lasting into the first half Sunday. A few showers may return Sunday as another weak wave of low pressure comes near.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
