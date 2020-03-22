MORE CLOUDS TONIGHT
Tonight will start out clear, but we can expect increasing cloudiness after midnight in advance of the next storm system. It will be a cold night with lows in the 20s.
NEXT WEEK
Snow and rain Monday & Tuesday morning
The storm will move into the state on Monday. The first part of the morning will be cloudy and dry. Then wet snow and rain will become likely later in the morning and throughout the afternoon. It is going to be a breezy, raw day with highs 40-45. Temperatures will drop during the afternoon as the precipitation become steadier and heavier.
The storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Monday night then it will move away to the east of New England on Tuesday. Rain and snow will continue Monday night and it will linger into Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is possible with this storm, especially away from the coast and at higher elevations. One of the guidance models has been consistent in forecasting a 1-5” snowfall over interior portions of the state. Yet, another has been consistent in forecasting very little snow.
Right now, we think a colder scenario is the more plausible outcome. The result will be for accumulating snow along and north of Interstate 84. At low elevations, including in Hartford, the Farmington and Connecticut River Valleys, a coating to an inch. Along the shoreline and south of I-84, little snow will likely stick. And, in the higher elevations of northwestern and northeastern Connecticut, 1-4” will be possible. Finally, at the highest elevations of central northwestern Connecticut – especially above 1200’ – 4”-7” will be possible.
Weather conditions will improve Tuesday afternoon with some partial clearing. Temperatures are expected to reach 50-55.
Another storm Wednesday
Yet another storm will move into the Northeast by midweek. For now, it looks like rain or a wintry mix will develop Wednesday morning then precipitation should be mainly rain during the afternoon. Again, there is model discrepancy, with one model showing all rain and another suggesting accumulating elevation-dependent snow. The day will otherwise be a breezy, raw day with highs in the 40s.
Mild Thursday and Friday
For now, it looks like the Thursday and Friday will be dry and mild. Highs will be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
Showers Saturday and Sunday
Another storm will come close Saturday. Scattered rain showers will pass Saturday. The sky will clear some later in the day, with dry weather lasting into the first half Sunday. A few showers may return Sunday as another weak wave of low pressure comes near.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
