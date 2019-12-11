A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for all of Connecticut for the remainder of the morning.
After a mild day yesterday with highs in the 50s and periods of rain, we started to see big changes last night. A cold front moved away to the east of Connecticut and is now off the coast of New England this morning. However, a southwesterly flow aloft kept the moisture in place over the state. As colder air moved in, we started seeing rain changing over to snow in the wee hours of the morning. This morning, temperatures are ranging from 27-34 with the coldest readings in the Northwest Hills.
WEDNESDAY…
Snow is falling across much of the state this morning and this will have an impact on the morning commute. The snow should end by midday then we can expect some partial clearing during the afternoon. Total snowfall accumulations should range from 1-4”. While that isn’t a lot of snow, it is coming at a bad time. Therefore, an Early Warning Weather Alert remains in effect through the morning. The roads will be in much better shape during the afternoon commute with a partly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 30s.
The air will turn much colder tonight. The mercury will dip into the teens to near 20 by tomorrow morning.
THURSDAY…
High pressure will move into New England tomorrow. That means we can expect a quiet, but cold day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the 30s, and the wind will be light.
A developing ocean flow should allow a deck of ocean clouds to overspread the state later Thursday night. Lows will range from 15-25.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will move off the New England Coast on Friday and the next storm system will move northward from the Deep South. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and we may see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain develop by late afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 30s and lower 40s.
The wintry mix will likely change to rain Friday night since the storm will tack a warm track, hugging the Eastern Seaboard.
THE WEEKEND…
Rain could be heavy at times Saturday morning, then it will taper off to showers during the afternoon as the storm lifts away to the north of Connecticut. We may get a peek at the sun before the afternoon is over, but the sky could remain overcast throughout the day. High temperatures should be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and colder with lows mostly in the 20s.
Sunday should be partly sunny, windy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Th wind chill will be in the 30s most of the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will move into the Northeast on Monday, and we can look forward to a quiet start to the week. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be near 40 degrees.
The next storm is forecast to move into the state late Monday night and Tuesday. Right now, it looks like it will start out as snow or an icy mix followed by a change to a cold rain. Of course, this all depends on the storm track, but this is the scenario we are going with for now. Temperatures could stay in the 30s across most of the state if we remain in a raw northeasterly flow.
WINTER STORM ABEL…
Snowfall from Winter Storm Able ranged from 1-2” at the coast to as much as 18.5” in North Granby! The grand total at Bradley International Airport was 16.4”, which makes Abel the biggest snowstorm on record for this early in the season! The previous record was 12.3”, which occurred on October 29th and 30th in 2011 during Winter Storm Alfred.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
