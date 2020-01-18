***A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for northern Litchfield County, while a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for the rest of the state... from Saturday afternoon into Saturday night***
THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING...
The snow has begun! It started around 2pm in Fairfield county, and has quickly picked up since! We expect a steady, statewide snow by 4pm. Most towns will likely receive 3-4" of snow. Some towns in SE CT may get closer to 2. Meanwhile, places in the hill towns of NW CT could see 5, or even 6. In any event, it's a pretty fast moving system. The worst travelling conditions are now through about 10/11pm. Shortly after that, we see a quick changeover to rain, and then the precipitation shuts down in the wee hours of Sunday morning. By the time you wake up tomorrow, skies will be partly sunny.
Throughout the day on Sunday we expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 40; however, a breeze will make it feel a bit colder.
NEXT WEEK…
MLK, Jr. Monday, we enter a very tranquil weather pattern. No major storms are on the horizon through the upcoming work week. Sunshine will be in abundance. Initially, temperatures will be below normal, even below freezing. But each day, we will see a gradual warming trend by a couple of degrees. By Friday temperatures will top out near 40.
Next weekend appears to be our next chance for precipitation. An approaching storm system may bring us both rain, and snow. Too early to time out the details, but it looks like something will be brewing! We'll keep you posted.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
LAST WEEKEND’S RECORD WARMTH…
Saturday, new records were set for January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for January 12 (Sunday) were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
