AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Much of the daylight hours today will just be primarily cloudy and cold. By the evening commute time, there could be flurries or spotty areas of light snow… there will not be widespread accumulating snow until much later in the evening, toward 10p. That steadier and fairly light snow will end by/around daybreak Thursday. Totals will lightest across southwestern/coastal CT (1-2”), highest amounts will come from northern CT (3-5”). Clearing gets underway tomorrow morning. We’ll end the week dry and seasonably chilly, with a storm passing by just offshore.
For the weekend, the storm system arriving Saturday looks to come in a bit later in the day… after sunset, then ending and exiting late morning Sunday.
Sunday night into Monday is a growing timeframe of interest… as models are becoming a bit more consistent on the development and track of a storm that could bring snow to CT.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
SNOW FOR LATER TODAY/TONIGHT…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all interior Connecticut from this afternoon through early tomorrow morning.
A weak storm system will approach New England from the west today, and then it will slip out to sea to our south tonight. This will not be a big storm, but we do expect enough snow to plow and shovel.
The sky will become cloudy today and spotty light snow will begin to break out during the afternoon, especially in the western half of the state. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Snow will become steadier tonight as temperatures bottom out in the upper teens and 20s. That means this will be a light, fluffy snowfall, which will be a nice change from the sleet and freezing rain!
IMPROVING WEATHER THURSDAY…
Snow will have an impact on the Thursday morning commute, but it will end before mid-morning. We are forecasting a total of 2-5” inland, and 1-3” closer to the coast. As the storm departs, high pressure will build over New England tomorrow afternoon. That means we’ll see clearing skies and roads will be in much better shape for the afternoon drive home. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 30s.
With clear skies and a fresh snow cover, the mercury will dip to 15-25 tomorrow night.
FRIDAY (MARCH 1ST)…
It now looks like high pressure will remain in control of our weather for the first day of March! Therefore, we have taken light snow out of the forecast. Instead, we expect partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the lower 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
A storm will move into the Northeast on Saturday. Saturday morning will be dry, but we’ll likely see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain during the afternoon. Precipitation could change to all rain for a while Saturday evening. Highs should range from 35-45 from north to south across the state. Rain could change back to snow late Saturday night. Lows will range from 30-35.
The storm will move away to the east of New England on Sunday. There could be some lingering snow early in the morning. Otherwise, weather conditions will improve nicely. The sky will become partly sunny and a brisk northwest wind will develop. Highs will range from 40-45.
The air will turn colder Sunday night as temperatures dip into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Monday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We will have to keep an eye on a storm that will move off the coast to the south of New England Monday morning. The GFS guidance model keeps the precipitation to the south of Connecticut. However, the European Model is forecasting snow or a wintry mix for the Monday morning commute. For now, we are forecasting a period of snow in the morning followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and cold with highs 30-35.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and quite cold with lows in the teens and highs in the lower 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
