Today, we had to deal with clouds, snow showers, and chilly temperatures. This all came with a disturbance in the upper wind flow. In some parts of the state, snow coated in ground. Nearly 1" of snow fell in Canaan. In other locations there was little or no snow accumulation. High temperatures ranged from the middle 20s inland to the middle 30s at the coast.
Today was the 10th consecutive day with colder than normal temperatures at Windsor Locks. Only 2 days this month, the 2nd and the 3rd, had average temperatures that were above normal.
The disturbance aloft will move away to the east of New England this evening and the snow showers will come to an end. We may see some partial clearing for a while tonight, but low level moisture will linger and the sky should be mostly cloudy for most of the night. Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 20s. We’ll have to watch out for a few icy patches tonight on any surfaces that remain wet or snow covered.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and there will be a few showers and some spotty drizzle. However, most of the day will be dry. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are expected to rise above normal for a change, reaching 38-45. The mildest readings will be near the coast. The coolest readings will be over northern and western portions of the state.
A steadier rain will develop later Friday night, but temperatures will remain above freezing.
2 coastal storms will impact our weather this weekend and both will slip out to sea to the south of New England. The first storm will bring light rain to much of the state Saturday morning, but the rain should end during the afternoon. We could see a few breaks in the clouds before the day is over especially in Northern Connecticut. Highs will range from the 40s inland to the lower 50s at the coast.
Sunday will be the wetter of the 2 weekend days. The second coastal storm will spread more rain into the state Saturday night and Sunday. The rain should last most of Sunday and it will linger into Sunday night. During the day Sunday, we’ll be caught between the storm to our south and high pressure to our north. The result will be a raw northeasterly wind. This will limit highs to the 30s and lower 40s. With the influx of colder air from the north, rain could mix with sleet especially in Northern Connecticut. Rain or a wintry mix should end later Sunday night and temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees. We may have to deal with slippery travel in some parts of the state Sunday night and during the Monday morning commute.
Monday should be mostly cloudy and there will be a pretty good chance for snow showers or snow mixed with rain as the jet stream carves out a trough over the Northeastern States. Highs will be in the lower 40s and a northwesterly breeze will get a little stronger during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 30s. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with lows 18-25 and highs near 40 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind, but it won’t be as windy as Tuesday.
Another disturbance will rapidly approach New England from the northwest on Thursday. Therefore, we expect increasing cloudiness with a chance for snow and rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should reach 40-45 and a southwesterly breeze will strengthen during the afternoon.
