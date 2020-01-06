NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Scattered snow showers end from with partial clearing thereafter, from west to east… temps top out near 40.
Tomorrow, we start dry with sunshine; then, clouds will increase. Our chances for precip go up late in the day, into Tuesday night… we could see snow or a wintry mix, the type and amount is dependent upon the track of an area of low pressure. This looks to be a fairly weak system, and latest model trends track the storm pretty far offshore, essentially brushing Southern New England, therefore the impact would be minimal. As of now, we could see anywhere from nothing or a coating, to 1 or 2” of snow. Wednesday afternoon, there could be some lingering/scattered rain/snow showers.
Thursday appears to be a dry, brighter day --- but cold, highs near freezing (the wind will make it feel even colder).
We’ll end the week trending milder, but also a bit unsettled with a chance for rain or snow showers.
The weekend, as of now:
Saturday looks to be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. It will be quite mild with highs in the 50s!
Some steadier/heavier rain appears likely Saturday night into early Sunday.
Sunday afternoon, we trend cooler but brighter/drier.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------
Flurries this Morning
Flurries and snow showers are possible this morning as a weak disturbance passes through the state. The balance of the day will feature a mix of clouds and some sunshine. It’ll be breezy, but not too cold with highs 38-44.
Small storm Tuesday & Wednesday
Tomorrow will start out dry, but a coastal storm will come close to the state. As what often occurs, there has been model disagreement in how this storm will evolve and impact the state. Most models are seeing this storm as a compact one; therefore, correctly forecasting the path will be even more important in determining it's effect. Right now, two models are saying that there will be an offshore passage with the path close enough to the state that at least a part of the state will experience a light coating of snow. One model is saying the storm will take its precipitation safely southeast of New England.
We're going to so with the light snow scenario. Therefore, this storm could have an impact on the Wednesday morning commute, especially southeast of Hartford. Even if snow is minimal, it could accumulate up to an inch and make roadways slippery. By afternoon, any inclement weather will end. The sky will be partly sunny, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the 30s. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph or higher.
Partly sunny Thursday
Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy, and seasonably cold with lows 20-25 and highs in the 30s.
Milder Friday
The flow will turn southerly on Friday as an area of high pressure moves off the East Coast. After a cold morning with lows 15-25, temperatures will rebound nicely, reaching the low and middle 40s during the afternoon. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and rain may arrive by Friday late afternoon/early evening.
Wet Saturday
Wet weather will be possible Saturday. A storm system will move from the deep south and move up the spine of the Appalachians. On this track, warm air will glide unimpeded, and precipitation will most likely be all rain – just plain rain.
Drying out Sunday
Rain will taper by the end of Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies should develop during the afternoon. The air will be reasonably cool, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
